Musician Josh Homme Shares Sweet Apology Letter Anthony Bourdain Wrote to His Daughter

Anthony Bourdain always had a way with words.

Three weeks after his late friend’s death, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme shared a note on Twitter that Bourdain had written to Homme’s daughter Camille years earlier.

At the time, Camille “was so mad” at Bourdain because of a promo clip she had seen for an episode of No Reservations, in which Bourdain smashed Homme’s guitar against a tree. In the letter, the late chef apologized to the child and tried to comfort her.

“Tony, I miss you bad. Once, Camille was so mad at you. She was defending me. & So were you. Ariana, this was your father,” Homme, 45, wrote on the band’s official Twitter page, referencing Bourdain and ex-wife Ottavia Busia’s 11-year-old daughter.

Tony, I miss you bad. Once, Camille was so mad at you. She was defending me. & So were you. Ariane, this was your father. Humbly yours, Joshua pic.twitter.com/sR3mwO5WBI — QOTSA (@qotsa) June 29, 2018

“I hear you were very upset with me after seeing the promo for this show, which I filmed recently with your Daddy and his friends,” Bourdain wrote at the beginning of the letter. “You saw me take Daddy’s guitar and smash it against a tree and I’m sure that was upsetting.”

“That this was in fact a not so subtle homage to the early works of John Landis and John Belushi is something you could have hardly been expected to know, ANIMAL HOUSE having been released long before you were born, and I apologize,” he continued, adding that the musical instrument wasn’t “really Daddy’s guitar.”

Continuing, he wrote: “In real life, Daddy would have been very angry were I to do such a thing — and as he is a large man, I strongly suspect I would not still be here to write this letter.”

“When you watch the show, I hope there is nothing else in there that upsets you. You will surely see how completely brilliant Daddy is at work,” Bourdain added. “You will hear a lot of great music. If you are a foodie, you will probably be terribly disappointed at the change of ours in this week’s episode, but at your tender age, I doubt that such a terrible thing as that could have befallen you. Life, for you, is still filled with hope and promise.”

He also wrote that in addition to being a great musician, her father “is a pretty good cook too — though this is something you surely know by now.”

“I cook my daughter grilled cheese sandwiches. What does your Daddy cook you?” he asked. “Sincerely, Anthony.”

On June 22, a toxicology report revealed that Bourdain, who was cremated in France, had no narcotics in his system at the time of death. His remains and belongings were sent to his younger brother, Christopher, according to the New York Times.

Bourdain’s mother Gladys told the publication that his family will have a small, private ceremony as “he would want as little fuss as possible.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.