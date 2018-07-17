Ansel Elgort Invests in New Matcha Drink Brand—and Promotes the Partnership with Shirtless Video

What do Ansel Elgort and Drake have in common? Other than being celebrities, they both swear by green tea.

The actor, 24, is the latest celebrity to show A-list support for MatchaBar, the Brooklyn-based green tea startup in which the Scorpion rapper, 31, invested last August.

“It’s the world’s first matcha energy drink and it’s amazing,” the Baby Driver star said on his Instagram Story Tuesday of the brand’s new sparkling energy drink Hustle, which is sold at nationwide stores like Whole Foods.

“We all work hard and then we get tired too so we grab an energy drink. But then a few hours later, we feel like s–t because they’re filled with chemicals and sugar,” a shirtless Elgort detailed in a promotional video also starring Diplo, NFL star Von Miller and pop singer Billie Eilish.

The foursome is the latest backers who helped MatchaBar’s founders, Graham, 26, and Max Fortgang, 28, complete its $8 million Series A funding round.

Since creating the matcha brand in 2014, the Fortgang brothers have opened three cafes in New York’s Soho and Chelsea neighborhoods and Los Angeles, and expanded their mass following thanks to consecutive years at music festivals, including Coachella and Governors Ball.

Elgort is the latest celeb to join the food and drink business.

In May, Justin Timberlake was named Chief Flavor Officer for Bai after the singer invested in the drink company and starred in its commercial for their new flavor “braspberry,” the innovative fruit mash-up he invented.

Another music superstar with her own drink deal is Beyoncé, who famously became an investor in a cold-pressed juice company WTRMLN WTR in 2016. The Lemonade hitmaker also champions the vegan meal-delivery service, 22 Days Nutrition.