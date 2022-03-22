Anne Hathaway 'Stopped a Party' with This Genius Cupcake Hack

Anne Hathaway shared her trick with Kelly Clarkson during Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show

Anne Hathaway is about to change the way you eat cupcakes forever.

During Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the WeCrashed star, 39, showed her inventive way to eat cupcakes. The trick requires ripping off the bottom half of the cupcake and putting it on top of the frosting, like a sandwich.

"I didn't realize that this was that unusual until I was at my friend Steph's 40th birthday and it got omicron-ed so we couldn't have a cake so we did cupcakes," explained Hathaway while unwrapping her cupcake and prepared to demonstrate.

"So I took my cupcake and I did this thing and it stopped the party," the actress said. "Now I have stopped parties before but never for a good reason and this was a good way to stop a party."

"You take it and you pull it apart and then you flip it," explained Hathaway while the crowd and Clarkson gasped. "And then you have a sandwich and don't get frosting up your nose."

Clarkson looked deeply impressed by the trick and told Hathaway, "I've never seen anyone do this but it reminds me of a whoopie pie."

Hathaway agreed, "And then it feels more casual, almost like an hors d'oeuvre, and I just want to make all desserts more casual so we can eat more of them."

While on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Hathaway played a game of "Sing That Name That Tune," and quickly put the host to shame by tackling one of her very own songs.

After an exasperated Clarkson asked host Matt Iseman to "play a fricking song I'll know," he and the band obliged, launching into her 2004 hit "Since U Been Gone."

Unfortunately for the singer, Hathaway figured it out just seconds in, and quickly began belting the song's instantly recognizable chorus.

"How did you know it from just that?" Clarkson asked her guest as she fell to the floor, defeated.

Hathaway also spoke about her new Apple TV+ series, WeCrashed, which tells the story of WeWork and the couple behind the company, Adam and Rebekah Neumann. WeCrashed also stars Jared Leto, who plays Adam in the show.