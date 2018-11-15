“They’re perfectly soft and delicious,” the author of American Cookie says about her festive spin on classic black and white cookies.

Anne Byrn’s Frosted Two-Tone Cookies

½ cup granulated sugar

7 Tbsp. (3½ oz.) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 large eggs, at room temperature

2 cups (about 7½ oz.) bleached cake flour

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. table salt

6 Tbsp. whole milk, at room temperature

3 cups powdered sugar

3 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. water, as needed, divided ¼ tsp. blue food-coloring gel

1 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa

1. Preheat oven to 350° with oven rack in middle position. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. Beat granulated sugar and butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in vanilla; stop to scrape down sides of bowl using a rubber spatula. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating well after each addition; stop to scrape down sides of bowl.

3. Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with milk, beating on medium until combined and smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Stop to scrape down sides of bowl.

4. Using a 2½-tablespoon scoop, dollop batter into 14 equal portions, spaced 5 inches apart, on baking sheets. Shape each into a 2½-inch round using the back of a spoon.

5. Place 1 baking sheet in preheated oven. Bake until cookies spring back to the touch but have not browned around edges, 11 to 13 minutes. Remove from oven. Transfer parchment paper with cookies to a wire rack to cool, about 15 minutes. Repeat process with the second baking sheet. When all cookies have cooled, remove from parchment paper and place on wire rack.

6. Sift powdered sugar into a large bowl; whisk in 2½ tablespoons water until smooth. (If needed, whisk in up to an additional ½ tablespoon water until glaze is smooth.) Divide glaze evenly among 3 small bowls. Stir blue food-coloring gel into the first bowl. Stir cocoa and ½ teaspoon water into the second bowl, adding up to ½ teaspoon water by the drop until smooth and spreadable but not runny. Do not add anything to the third bowl.

7. Frost 1 half of each cooled cookie with desired glaze using a small metal spatula. Allow to set, 15 to 20 minutes. Frost remaining halves with other desired glaze, just touching the border of the first glaze. Allow to set, about 30 minutes.

Makes: 14

Active time: 1 hour

Total time: 2 hours, 30 minutes