Anne Burrell's Wedding Photos: See All the Details from Her 'Fairytale' Fall Day

The pair didn't have to look far for their wedding venue, the Windridge Estates Redbarn 20 in Cazenovia, N.Y., which is the bride's hometown.

"My sister said, 'Oh, there's a venue that's really great right up the street,' " recalled Burrell. "So my sister and I went and looked at it, and I was like, 'Oh, this is it.' And they had a date open that we wanted. So we booked it right then."