Anne Burrell's Wedding Photos: See All the Details from Her 'Fairytale' Fall Day
Food Network star Anne Burrell married Stuart Claxton in Cazenovia, N.Y. on Oct. 16
They're hitched! Chef Anne Burrell, 52, married Stuart Claxton, 50, in a fall-themed ceremony on Saturday.
The bride shared photos exclusively with PEOPLE, calling it "a truly dreamy and magical wedding weekend." Scroll through to see them all.
Burrell and Claxton got engaged in April 2020 while quarantining with her family in Upstate New York. "The last thing that Stuart did before we left the city was pick up the ring," said Burrell.
The pair didn't have to look far for their wedding venue, the Windridge Estates Redbarn 20 in Cazenovia, N.Y., which is the bride's hometown.
"My sister said, 'Oh, there's a venue that's really great right up the street,' " recalled Burrell. "So my sister and I went and looked at it, and I was like, 'Oh, this is it.' And they had a date open that we wanted. So we booked it right then."
Burrell got married with her best girlfriends by her side — including celebrity chef, Rachael Ray. "My wonderful bridesmaids were amazing," said Burrell on Instagram.
Ray welcomed the wedding party to her home in Tuscany as a "pre-moon/bachelorette situation" before Burrell and Claxton said "I do."
Burrell arrived down the aisle in a horse and carriage.
"I don't care about the cheese factor. Every time I mention the horse and carriage Stuart laughs a little bit," said Burrell, "and I'm like, 'Alright, whatever. It's my moment and I mean to have it.'"
The Food Network star's dress was made by Carolina Herrera. "It was actually the first dress I tried on," she said. "It's dreamy, and romantic, and I feel very classic though with an updated twist."
The groom wore a black tuxedo by Ralph Lauren Purple Label. "I feel very lucky to be wearing such a nice tuxedo," said Claxton. "It's lovely."
A sail cloth tent served as a gorgeous setting despite rainy weather for around 140 guests to watch the couple exchange their vows.
Burrell with her bridesmaids (from left): Aura Carpenter, Melissa Rosenfield, Burrell's sister, Jane, and Rachael Ray.
The burnt orange bridemaids dresses were custom made because Burrell had a hard time finding exactly what she liked.
"I was looking around at bridesmaids dresses and everything just sort of seemed shapeless, and pastels. And I'm like, 'That's not really my jam,'" she said.
Claxton and his groomsmen wore orange Nike high-tops to coordinate with the dresses. "I wanted it to be fun, and have a sense of whimsy," Burrell said of the sneaker choice.
The groom's accessories.
Claxton's son Javier, 16, from a previous marriage, was his best man and gave a hilarious speech to kick off the night.
"The abundance of harvest time" was the inspiration for the dinner setting. Each long table was decorated with vegetables, herbs, and colorful leaves.
Burrell personally perfected the menu with the caterers over many months.
The starter was a roasted cauliflower steak with cauliflower puree, crispy potato shoestrings with creme fraiche, and caviar. The pasta course was a goat cheese and pumpkin ravioli in a sage butter sauce, with frizzled brussels sprouts leaves, toasted pumpkin seeds, and pumpkin seed oil. For the entree, they chose a duo plate of braised short ribs with a celery root and parsnip puree, and herb and potato crusted halibut on a bed of spaghetti squash, with Tuscan kale and pistachio pesto.
Wedding planner Megan Hiltbrand of MLH Events helped bring Burrell's fall "fairytale" vision to life.
The couple's six-tier wedding cake was created by Cake Boss's Buddy Valastro. Half the tiers were zucchini cake and the other half were olive oil, lemon, and rosemary flavored.
Following dinner, Burrell and Claxton started the party with their first dance to "On Top of the World" by Imagine Dragons. The pair had the dance choreographed and practiced for weeks so "we don't look like a couple of knuckleheads," laughed Burrell.
Burrell and Claxton met on the dating app Bumble in 2018. "People ask me about it, and they're like, 'Oh, you give me hope,' " she said. "And I'm like, 'You've got to stick with it, and you've got to know what you want out of it, and persevere. It's not like, if you try one or two dates and you don't meet your prince charming. Oh, forget it. It's never going to happen. You've got to work at it a little bit.' "
After what Burrell called "the happiest day of my life," the two headed back to their Brooklyn apartment in lieu of a honeymoon. "I'm very happy to just have some home time, and enjoy newlywed bliss at home for a little while," she said.
