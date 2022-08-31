Anne Burrell Says Husband Stuart Claxton Is Her 'Prince Charming' in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Anne Burrell is celebrating her "Prince Charming."

In honor of husband Stuart Claxton's birthday, the Worst Cooks in America star, 52, shared a sweet tribute to him on Instagram. The post included photos of the couple sharing a sweet moment together as they smiled in front of a birthday candle, celebrating with friends over a crab boil.

"Happy Birthday my Prince Charming!! You make me the happiest girl in the world!!!" Burrell captioned the post. "Good friends, lots of laughs and tons of love."

The television personality added the hashtags "The Claxtons," "I Love What I Do" and "Lucky Girl" to her caption.

Anne Burrell Instagram

Burrell and Claxton met in 2018 through the dating app Bumble, and got engaged in April 2020 while quarantining with her family in her hometown of Cazenovia, New York.

Over a year later in Oct. 2021, the pair tied the knot in Cazenovia at the Windridge Estates Redbarn 20 in front of star friends, including stars Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Jeff Mauro and Jenni "J Woww" Farley.

"Everything was magical," Burrell told Rachael Ray, who served as a bridesmaid, during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show shortly after the wedding. "I was like, 'I want the fairy tale! I'm only going to be a bride once!"

"We wrote our own vows, which I thought were very cute and lovely, and when it came to the time when they said I had to say, 'I do,' it just came out of me like, 'YES I DO!' " Burrell added.

Courtesy Anne Burrell

The couple's guests were served a menu by caterers from Diamond Catering, a business linked to a local restaurant called The Cider Mill.

"They were gracious to allow me to write the menu," she said on Rachael Ray, noting that they "did an excellent job executing it" on her special day.

The final menu celebrated all the flavors of fall and its seasonal vegetables. The starter was a roasted cauliflower steak with cauliflower puree, crispy potato shoestrings with creme fraiche, and caviar. The pasta course was a goat cheese and pumpkin ravioli in a sage butter sauce, with frizzled Brussels sprouts leaves, toasted pumpkin seeds, and pumpkin seed oil. For the entree, they chose a duo plate of braised short ribs with a celery root and parsnip puree, and herb and potato crusted halibut on a bed of spaghetti squash, with Tuscan kale and pistachio pesto.

The couple's multi-tiered wedding cake was created by Cake Boss's Buddy Valastro.

"We had talked about a carrot cake, and Buddy was like, 'Eh, that's good, but what about a zucchini cake?' " Burrell told PEOPLE at the time. "So [we did] a zucchini cake for one flavor, and then the other flavor is olive oil, lemon and rosemary."