The chef and cohost of Worst Cooks in America serves up an out-of-the-box recipe.

Anne Burrell’s Grilled Pizzas with Ricotta, Arugula & Chile Oil

5 to 6 red Fresno chiles, roughly chopped

1½ cups extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing

1 lb. fresh prepared pizza dough

All-purpose flour, for dusting

1 lb. whole-milk ricotta cheese

1 bunch of arugula, trimmed (about 3 oz.)

Flaky sea salt

1. Bring chiles and olive oil just to a low boil in a small saucepan over medium; remove from heat, and let chiles steep in oil at least 1 hour.

2. Preheat grill to very high heat (550° to 600°).

3. Divide dough into 6 golf-ball-size pieces. Dust a work surface with flour, and roll each piece of dough into a rectangle (about 7½ × 5½ inches).

4. Carefully place dough rectangles on oiled grates. Grill, covered, until dough stiffens and bubbles start to form, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip the pizzas and cook, moving occasionally so bottoms don’t burn, until grill marks appear and the crusts are cooked through, 1 to 2 more minutes.

5. Remove pizzas from grill, and let cool for 2 minutes. Spread each pizza evenly with ricotta. Top with arugula, and drizzle with chile oil. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt.

Serves: 6

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Quick Tip! Make it meaty: Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a skillet over medium high. Add 8 oz. sweet Italian sausage. Cook, stirring often, until browned, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon, and sprinkle on top of ricotta