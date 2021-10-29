"Everything was magical," said the celebrity chef while discussing her wedding on Wednesday's episode of Rachael Ray

Newlywed Anne Burrell Couldn't Contain Herself When Exchanging 'I Dos': 'Just Came Out of Me'

Anne Burrell wasted no time exchanging "I dos" with her new husband Stuart Claxton.

While discussing the big day on Wednesday's episode of The Rachael Ray Show, the 52-year-old Food Network star said she couldn't contain herself during her wedding ceremony on Oct. 16 at Windridge Estates Redbarn 20 in her hometown of Cazenovia, N.Y.

"We wrote our own vows, which I thought were very cute and lovely," she told host Rachael Ray, who was a first-time bridesmaid at the event. "And when it came to the time when they said I had to say, 'I do,' it just came out of me like, 'YES I DO!' "

Anne Burrell’s fall-themed wedding Credit: Kerri Lynne Photography

As Burrell spoke, a pair of photos appeared on-screen showing the happy couple cheering at the altar and while entering their reception.

"Everything was magical," she said, especially her horse-drawn carriage ride to the aisle.

Despite having to dodge a few raindrops on her wedding day, Burrell thoroughly enjoyed herself. "Even though it was raining, my mom and my sisters and my nieces had a nice little time," she said.

Anne Burrell’s fall-themed wedding Credit: Kerri Lynne Photography

"It was dramatic and beautiful!" Ray, 53, chimed in.

"I was like, 'I want the fairy tale! I'm only going to be a bride once!" Burrell added.

Perhaps her favorite part of the weekend was the emotion behind it all. "It was just filled with love and happiness and joy and dancing," the celebrity chef said. "It just felt like love."

Anne Burrell’s fall-themed wedding Credit: Kerri Lynne Photography

During the reception, the newlyweds did a specially choreographed dance to Imagine Dragons' 2012 song "On Top Of The World," which Burrell said popped up on her Spotify feed shortly after Claxton proposed during quarantine in April 2020.

"I was like, 'This has got to be our wedding song!' " she told Ray.

And, of course, the food at the event was spectacular by both Burrell and Ray's standards. Burrell lauded her caterers from Diamond Catering, a business linked to a local restaurant called The Cider Mill, for doing an "amazing job" with her wedding.

Anne Burrell’s fall-themed wedding Credit: Kerri Lynne Photography

"They were gracious to allow me to write the menu," she added, noting that they "did an excellent job executing it" on her special day.

Also on the menu was a fall-themed cake by Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro that came in two flavors: zucchini, and lemon olive oil and rosemary.