"No grill? No problem!" says the chef and author of the Heirloom Kitchen cookbook. "Both the corn and avocado can be made in a grill pan or cast-iron skillet on the stove."

Anna Francese Gass' Grilled Avocado with Corn & Mango Salsa

4 firm ripe avocados, halved lengthwise

3 tsp. toasted sesame oil, divided

2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

2 ears fresh corn, husks removed

1 firm ripe mango, peeled and diced

1 medium-size red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 small jalapeno, seeded and diced

1/4 cup fresh orange juice (from 1 medium-size orange)

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 cup toasted macadamia nuts, chopped (optional)

1. Preheat grill to medium (350° to 400°). Brush cut side of avocados evenly with 1 teaspoon of the sesame oil; sprinkle evenly with 3/4 teaspoon of the salt. Brush corn evenly with 1 teaspoon of the oil, and sprinkle evenly with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt.

2. Place corn on oiled grates, and grill, uncovered, until slightly charred, about 15 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove from grill. Place avocado halves, cut side down, on grates, and grill, uncovered, 2 minutes. Rotate avocado halves 90 degrees, and grill until crosshatch grill marks appear, about 2 more minutes. Remove from grill.

3. Cut grilled corn kernels from cobs, and place in a large bowl; discard cobs. Add mango, bell pepper, jalapeno, orange juice, lime juice, cilantro and remaining 1 teaspoon each oil and salt; stir to combine.

4. Place avocado halves on plates, and spoon salsa evenly on top. If desired, sprinkle with chopped macadamia nuts.

Quick tip! "This recipe also makes a killer tropical guacamole," says Gass. Scoop out the grilled avocado, and mash with a fork. Add the corn-mango salsa, and mix to combine.

Serves: 4

Active time: 25 minutes