“Something that I find is a turn on for me is how he will order, [when] we’re at a rib restaurant…like, four racks of ribs, and polish them all off,” the Mom actresstold PEOPLE Now of her action-star hubby. (Note: This is good news for the actor who announced, on Instagram, his 2016 diet called The Game Plan where he would “basically only eat wild game for a year.”

And, Faris knew what she was getting into right off the bat. “One of our first dates, I got a roasted chicken from Safeway, and I watched him suck the marrow out of every [piece]. He hunts, he loves meat and he appreciates all of it, how can you not admire that? [He’ll eat] veins, cartilage, organs, all of it,” she said with a laugh.

Someone who probably also admires his love food is Pratt’s Passengers co-star Jennifer Lawrence. (If you need a refresher, Lawrence is a big fan of cabernet, spaghetti-chili-pizza sandwiches and squirrel chili.)

Speaking of the love scenes the Pratt and Lawrence had to do in the upcoming film, Faris said, “Jennifer and I became good friends and we talked a lot about, ‘ok there will be [romance] rumors,’ which is so unbelievably comforting to be able to talk to somebody about, like ‘what’s going to happen?’ She’s incredible and if people could actually witness the making of a love scene, it’s so [not romantic]. So, she’s incredible, I could not adore her more.”