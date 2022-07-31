Anna Bran's Guacamole with Serrano and Cayenne
"It's delicious and easy to make for any occasion!" says chef Anna Bran, who recommends that home cooks "buy avocados a few days in advance so they can ripen."
The chef-owner of Taqueria del Barrio serves this crowd favorite to baseball fans at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. "If you have time, make it about an hour before you plan to serve to give the ingredients a chance to blend together."
Ingredients
Ingredient Checklist
- 3 ripe Hass avocados, halved
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped
- 1 finely chopped sweet onion
- 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
- 2 teaspoons seeded and finely chopped serrano chile (from 1 small chile)
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- White corn or yellow corn tortilla chips, for serving
Directions
Instructions Checklist
- Step 1Toss together avocados and lime juice in a large bowl. Add salt, cumin and cayenne pepper, and mash with a potato masher or fork to desired consistency. Fold in tomatoes, onion, cilantro, serrano chile, and garlic. Serve with tortilla chips.
Tips
You can't stop avocados from browning, but these three steps slow the process down:
Create a barrier - Spread mixture evenly in an airtight container with a tight-fitting lid. Pour a very thin layer of water or lime juice on top to block out air.
Wrap it well - Cover the container with plastic wrap. Gently press down so it's touching the entire surface of the mixture. Secure with its lid.
Let it chill - Place guacamole in the fridge until you're ready to eat. Just before serving, remove the plastic, drain the top liquid layer and stir.