Animal Cracker Boxes Lose Their Cages After Pressure from PETA

After more than two years of discussions with animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Mondelez International, the company that makes Barnum’s Animals Crackers, has revealed a redesign of the snack boxes with uncaged animals on the front.

For 116 years, the Nabisco crackers—which get their name from the now-closed circus Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey—pictured animals like lions, elephants and gorillas behind bars in circus wagons. PETA suggested the redesign to Mondelez in spring 2016 with a letter urging the company to “update its packaging in order to show animals who are free to roam in their natural habitats,” according to the AP.

The original Barnum's Animals box Kiichiro Sato/AP/REX/Shutterstock

And the new design does just that. The same red and yellow logo remains but a zebra, elephant, lion, giraffe, and gorilla can now all be seen wandering through a grassy landscape. The packaging also reads “New Look Same Great Taste!”

“The new box for Barnum’s Animals perfectly reflects that our society no longer tolerates caging and chaining exotic animals for circus shows,” PETA said in a statement on their website.

“When PETA reached out about Barnum’s, we saw this as another great opportunity to continue to keep this brand modern and contemporary,” added Jason Levine, Mondelez’s chief marketing officer for North America, in a statement to the AP.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey closed after 146 years in May 2017. Juliette Feld, the Chief Operating Officer, said at the time that ticket sales had been dropping for the past 10 years, with a major decline after the company removed the most iconic and controversial spectacles — the elephants — from the show in 2016.