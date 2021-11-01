Angie Rito & Scott Tacinelli's Orecchiette with Chickpeas & Spinach

Chefs Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli share a "hearty and filling" meal from their new cookbook Italian American: "This recipe is inspired by a classic Roman dish called pasta e ceci. There are many variations of pasta e ceci — some with tomatoes, some with leafy greens, some soupy and some more like a thick stew— but the base of the dish is always pasta with chickpeas."

The husband-and-wife chefs and owners of Don Angie restaurant in New York City love the ease of this recipe and say, "It's extremely easy and quick to make, but the flavor is quite complex—bitter and earthy from the greens and turmeric, and with a creamy finish."