Angie Rito & Scott Tacinelli's Coconut & Blueberry Panna Cotta with Raspberry Granita

"The rich, sweet, creamy Panna cotta and the refreshing, bright granita contrast each other very well in this recipe," add the husband-and-wife chefs of Don Angie restaurant in New York City and authors of the Italian American cookbook.

If the tasty flavors aren't convincing enough, then the easy prep of the recipe should make it worthy of a spot at your cookout. "The granita is frozen so it can be made well in advance and the panna cotta can also be made a couple of days in advance," says Tacinelli.