Angie Rito & Scott Tacinelli's Coconut & Blueberry Panna Cotta with Raspberry Granita
The husband-and-wife chefs of Don Angie restaurant in New York City and authors of the Italian American cookbook share a recipe that’s cool, creamy and refreshing: "It is the perfect summer dessert," she says
Credit: Victor Protasio
Chefs Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli share what they call "the perfect summer dessert."
"The rich, sweet, creamy Panna cotta and the refreshing, bright granita contrast each other very well in this recipe," add the husband-and-wife chefs of Don Angie restaurant in New York City and authors of the Italian American cookbook.
If the tasty flavors aren't convincing enough, then the easy prep of the recipe should make it worthy of a spot at your cookout. "The granita is frozen so it can be made well in advance and the panna cotta can also be made a couple of days in advance," says Tacinelli.
Ingredients
- 1 (¼-oz.) packet unflavored gelatin (about 1 Tbsp.)
- ½ teaspoon vanilla bean paste
- ⅓ cup plus 6 tablespoons water, divided
- 1 ¼ cups heavy cream
- 1 ¼ cups unsweetened coconut milk (from 1 [13.66-oz.] can, shaken and stirred)
- 1 cup sugar, divided
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt, divided
- 1 (6-oz.) pkg. fresh blueberries
- 1 (6-oz.) pkg. fresh raspberries, mashed
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
- Olive oil, for serving
Directions
- Step 1 Whisk together gelatin, vanilla bean paste and 6 tablespoons of the water until combined. Let stand 5 minutes.
- Step 2 Place heavy cream, coconut milk, ⅔ cup of the sugar and 1½ teaspoons of the salt in a small saucepan; heat over medium high, whisking constantly, until sugar dissolves and mixture just reaches a simmer, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in gelatin mixture until smooth. Divide blueberries among 6 (6-oz.) serving dishes; pour ½ cup coconut mixture over each. Chill in refrigerator until set, at least 4 hours and up to 24 hours.
- Step 3 Stir together raspberries and remaining ⅓ cup water and ⅓ cup sugar in a saucepan over medium high, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves, about 2 minutes. Stir in lemon juice and remaining 1½ teaspoons salt until combined. Transfer raspberry mixture to a shallow baking dish; freeze until frozen, about 4 hours, scraping mixture with a fork to break up the ice every 30 minutes.
- Step 4 When ready to serve, scrape granita with fork to create a flaky texture. Top each panna cotta with granita; drizzle with olive oil, and serve immediately.