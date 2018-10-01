Angela Kinsey and Josh Snyder's 'Graveyard' Pumpkin Shooters

Victor Protasio
People Staff
October 01, 2018 12:37 PM

The husband-and-wife hosts of YouTube’s Baking with Josh & Ange whip up “treats that are fun and easy to make.”

‘Graveyard’ Pumpkin Pie Shooters

3 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
1 cup crushed chocolate cookie crumbs, divided (about 12 cookies)
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
¾ cup canned pumpkin
2/3 cup sweetened condensed milk
2 tsp. pumpkin-pie spice
½ tsp. kosher salt
½ cup cold heavy cream
12 chocolate cream-filled butter sandwich cookies
Black decorating icing or food-safe marker
12 candy decorating flowers (optional)

1. Stir together melted butter and½ cup of the crumbs until it has the consistency of wet sand. Place 2 teaspoons of the crumb mixture in the bottom of each 12 small tumblers or shot glasses, and press into a compacted layer.

2. Beat cream cheese, pumpkin, condensed milk, pumpkin pie spice and salt in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, about 1 minute.

3. Place heavy cream in a bowl, and using clean beaters, beat on high until stiff peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes.

4. Fold whipped cream into pumpkin-cream cheese mixture until blended. Transfer mixture to a piping bag or large ziplock plastic bag with 1 corner cut off. Pipe mixture into glasses, filling about three-fourths full.

5. Top each shooter with about 2 teaspoons of the remaining cookie crumbs. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

6. Write RIP on sandwich cookies with black icing or a food-safe marker. Just before serving, press 1 cookie “tombstone” into each glass, and place 1 candy flower. Serve immediately.

Serves: 12

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

