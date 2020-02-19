Angela Kinsey Hosts New Disney-Themed Cooking Competition Show Coming to Disney+

Disney fans are putting their magic to the test in the kitchen.

On Tuesday, Disney released the first trailer for the upcoming Disney-themed cooking competition show Be Our Chef, which will stream exclusively on Disney+.

The series hosted by The Office alum Angela Kinsey will feature five families who compete against one another by creating themed dishes inspired by Disney characters like Cinderella, Big Hero 6’s Baymax and Frozen’s Olaf.

Every bite will be judged by one of Disney’s “legendary chefs,” Kinsey says in the trailer. The families are competing for the grand prize of being able to create a signature dish that will be served at Walt Disney World.

“I just love seeing families in the kitchen, cooking together,” the host says.

However cheery the subject matter may seem, not everything is hakuna matata. The footage shows that tensions are high as the families navigate working together under the intense pressure.

“It’s all fun and games until we lose,” one young competitor says in the trailer. “Then it’s on.”

“This is just so nerve-wracking,” another young cook adds.

Disney first announced the show back in April, telling the Eater in a press release that the series will feature “families from diverse backgrounds” cooking in a competition that’s “positive and playful in tone.”

In addition to creating dishes based on Disney themes, the families will be asked to incorporate their own traditions.

Each episode will show two of the families going head-to-head, tournament style. At the end of the competition, the final two families will be asked to “create a dish that represents their family through a Disney lens.”

Be Our Chef is slated to debut on Disney+ on March 27.