Given the fact that Watch What Happens Live often feels more like a peek into a fun night out than a talk show, it’s not surprising that Andy Cohen has some thoughts about what makes a perfect New Year’s Eve party.



The Bravo host is judging Moët & Chandon’s #MoetMoment2014 contest, where people can submit their most inspiring experience of the year and have the chance see their story shared during the Times Square New Year’s Eve toast. When asked about the most memorable toast he’s ever made, Cohen said it’s always his most recent one. “That would be last night celebrating a group of friends that gets together every year at Christmas time … I led things off by pouring my heart out about my friends. I always get emo at toast time,” he told PEOPLE.

Cohen also revealed a surprising favorite New Year’s Eve food—and it’s way less expensive than caviar. “You can have a delicious New Year’s party by picking fantastic bottles of champagne and then ordering in pizza. Champagne is a great partner for pizza, and let’s face it, when the evening has come and gone, people will remember the fabulous bubbly much more than the food, anyway,” he said.

Beyond snacks and drinks, the other necessity for a great bash is getting people to mingle. Cohen likes to invite “some wild cards who will shake things up a bit” but also that he tries not to “put too much stock” into a single night. “I think the biggest mistake is to go too big … the best recipe for New Year’s Eve, for me, is a few bottles of bubbly and great friends. The rest just happens,” he said.

After what will likely be a party-packed holiday season, Cohen said that he, like many others, will be making a few resolutions for January 1. “I make the same ones every year and they always include cutting down on carbs and watching the carbs. And I am pretty good with them until about June when I go nuts,” he said.

—Lexi Dwyer