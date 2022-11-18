Andy Cohen Plans to 'Cocktail It Up' on CNN's New Year's Eve Show Despite Reports of Drink Limits

Andy Cohen plans to have a good time during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast once again.

The Watch What Happens Live star will be co-hosting the network's New Year's Eve Live from New York City's Times Square alongside pal Anderson Cooper. He is already anticipating the event and has high hopes for the night.

"My only direction is to have fun," Cohen, 53, tells PEOPLE while promoting Fresca Mixed canned cocktails. "That's what I plan to do and I'm happy to cocktail it up."

Cohen revealed his boozy plans after Variety reported that the news network would monitor drinking during their New Year's Eve programs.

A town-hall discussion on Tuesday between CNN staffers and Chris Licht, the company's chairman and CEO, discussed this year's broadcast, according to the outlet. During the event, Licht reportedly told employees he felt on-camera drinking eroded the credibility of CNN personnel and damaged the "respectability" they may enjoy among viewers.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

While it is unclear if or how these drink limits will affect the holiday broadcast, Cohen has plans of his own for celebrating NYE on air: "I think people enjoy seeing me feed Anderson shots and that's on the menu," he tells PEOPLE.

On his primary show WWHL, Cohen chooses to sip on mixed drinks instead of shots. "I've been drinking Fresca and tequila together on Watch What Happens Live since the inception of the show, for 13 years," says Cohen, who is partnering with the soda brand to celebrate their vodka spritz and tequila paloma cans.

Earlier this year, the Bravo personality and producer admitted to being "overserved" during the 2021 NYE broadcast which resulted in him making alcohol-fueled jabs, including at Ryan Seacrest and his ABC program — Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve — filming nearby.

"If you look behind me, you'll see Ryan Seacrest's group of losers performing. I'm sorry but if you're watching ABC, you're watching nothing," Cohen said.