Watch Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Take Non-Alcoholic Mystery Shots amid CNN's NYE Booze Ban

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper aren't letting an alcohol ban ruin their New Year's Eve fun.

During CNN's New Year's Eve Live broadcast on Saturday night, the longtime friends joked about "the elephant in the room" — a.k.a. the network's decision to limit and monitor the evening's on-air drinking — before revealing they had something drinking-related up their sleeves anyway, with no booze required, for the top of each hour.

"We will take the shot, and then we will guess what it was," said Cohen, 54, explaining the rules of the toasting game after the two put on glasses to keep the drinks a surprise and the contents of the first shot glass were displayed across the screen: pickle juice.

"Honestly, this is no different to me because alcohol, to me, all tastes disgusting," admitted Cooper, 55, before they drank.

After toasting to viewers at home and throwing it back, Cohen and Cooper coughed and guessed tomato juice before learning they were drinking pickle juice. "I've never had a pickle," Cooper said, to Cohen's astonishment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. CNN

One hour later, they had buttermilk shots, while at 10 p.m. ET, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper 360° hosts bravely threw back apple-cider vinegar.

"What could that be?! Andy idea?" Cohen asked his friend as they gagged.

"Socks?! Or shoes?! Are we drinking the squeezed juice of a leather shoe?" Cooper replied.

"I need tequila!" Cohen yelled jokingly. "Honestly!"

Variety reported last month that CNN would limit and monitor the evening's on-air drinking — a change of pace for Cohen and Cooper, who are known for indulging in shots and cocktails during the annual broadcast.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. CNN

In fact, just last month Cohen told PEOPLE he intended to imbibe with Cooper as they led the holiday celebration once again.

"My only direction is to have fun. That's what I plan to do and I'm happy to cocktail it up," he told PEOPLE before the network's decision.

"I think people enjoy seeing me feed Anderson shots and that's on the menu," added Cohen.

The Real Housewives executive producer previously admitted he "was a bit overserved" during last year's broadcast, in which he went on some drunken rants.

But he stood by his state of inebriation a few days later as he appeared on The Howard Stern Show, saying, "Listen, I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year's Eve."

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

"That's why I'm there; that's why they bring me there," Cohen continued. "It's a four-and-a-half-hour show. The booze started kicking in around 11:30 so everyone's focusing on the last 45 minutes or hour that we were on the air — I kicked into high gear with 45 minutes left so we had done 15 interviews before that point."

"I won't be shamed for it," he added. "I had a blast, Anderson has a blast. We left and we were like 'That was fun, what a fun New Year's Eve.' No apologies for my drinking on New Year's Eve, none."

On Thursday, Cohen — who's hosting the broadcast from Times Square with longtime pal Cooper for the sixth consecutive year — revealed he's cooperating with the news network's alcohol ban this year.

"We aren't drinking, but we're going to have a BLAST," he told Page Six.