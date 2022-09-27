Andrew Zimmern's Grilled Deviled Chicken Thighs with Mint-Yogurt Sauce

"It’s a big-flavor dish amplified by the char of the grill and soothed by the tart, acidic chill of the yogurt sauce," says the chef and host of Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen

Published on September 27, 2022 03:21 PM
Chicken recipe
Photo: Jennifer Causey

With his new Outdoor Channel show Andrew Zimmern's Wild Game Kitchen, the chef hopes to inspire people to expand their idea of outdoor cooking beyond just s'mores and burgers.

His "sour, salty, bitter, sweet and spicy" recipe below is a great place to start. "It's a big-flavor dish amplified by the char of the grill and soothed by the tart, acidic chill of the yogurt sauce," says Zimmern.

He likes to complete the meal "with homemade pita and a salad of sliced tomatoes, herbs and onion."

Andrew Zimmern's Grilled Deviled Chicken Thighs With Mint-Yogurt Sauce

12 oz. plain Greek yogurt (1½ cups)

½ cup chopped fresh mint

3 Tbsp. finely chopped red onion

1 Tbsp. honey

1 ½ tsp. dried oregano

¼ cup plus 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 3 limes), divided

2½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

4 medium shallots, chopped

½ cup packed light brown sugar

⅓ cup fish sauce

⅓ cup Sriracha sauce or sambal oelek

¼ cup peanut oil or canola oil

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

4 large garlic cloves, smashed

1 (2-in.) piece fresh ginger, smashed

12 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 5 lbs. total)

1. Stir together yogurt, mint, onion, honey, oregano, 2 tablespoons lime juice and 2 teaspoons salt in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

2. Place shallots, brown sugar, fish sauce, Sriracha, peanut oil, soy sauce, garlic, ginger and ¼ cup lime juice in a blender. Process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Set aside ¼ cup of mixture in the fridge.

3. Place chicken in a large ziplock bag; pour in brown sugar mixture. Seal bag, and massage thighs with marinade to coat. Chill overnight or up to 24 hours.

4. Preheat a gas grill to medium high (400° to 450°) on one side, or push hot coals to one side of a charcoal grill. Remove thighs from marinade; discard marinade. Place thighs, skin-side up, on oiled grates over the unlit side of grill. Grill, covered, until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 160°, 40 to 45 minutes. Reduce temperature to medium (350° to 400°). Flip thighs, and place on oiled grates over the lit side of grill. Baste with reserved marinade. Grill, uncovered, until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 165° and skin is charred and crisp, 5 to 10 minutes.

5. Transfer chicken to a platter; sprinkle with ½ teaspoon salt. Serve with yogurt sauce.

Serves: 6
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 13 hours, 30 minutes (includes marinating time)

Quick tip! Cooking over indirect heat keeps the chicken juicy and adds an"unbeatable smoky grill flavor," says Zimmern. Finishing it over direct heat crisps and chars the skin to "add maximum texture contrast."

