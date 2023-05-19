Andrea Nguyen's Spicy Cabbage and Peanut Slaw Should Be on Your Memorial Day Menu

"The vegetables are really the star, [and] it tastes fabulously bold," says the James Beard Award winner, who features this recipe in her new cookbook Ever-Green Vietnamese

By People Staff
Published on May 19, 2023 01:57 PM
Recipes
Photo: Jennifer Causey

James Beard Award winner Andrea Nguyen took inspiration from Vietnamese chicken salad to create her "fabulously bold" vegetarian option.

"I love Vietnamese chicken salad, which is spicy and slaw-ish with cabbage, herbs, peanuts and fried shallots, all tossed in a tangy dressing," says the author of new cookbook Ever-Green Vietnamese. "I wondered what it would be like to replace the chicken with king trumpet mushroom which, when sliced and seared, turn slithery rich to mimic poultry."

The result "is full of bright, zippy flavors and textural pops," says the chef. "The vegetables are really the star, [and] it tastes fabulously bold."

To make it ahead for a Memorial Day barbecue, prep, and store the vegetables and dressing separately in the fridge, says Nguyen. Let it all sit at room temperature for 10 minutes, and then combine before serving.

Andrea Nguyen's Spicy Cabbage, Peanut & Mushroom Slaw

1 small garlic clove

1 (2-in.) small fresh serrano chile or red Thai chile, unseeded and chopped

½ tsp. granulated sugar

¼ tsp. plus ⅛ tsp. fine sea salt, divided

3½ Tbsp. rice vinegar

1½ Tbsp. fish sauce

¼ cup thinly sliced red onion or shallot (from 1 [8-oz.] onion)

3 Tbsp. unsalted roasted peanuts

1 (9-oz.) pkg. fresh medium-size king trumpet mushrooms

1 Tbsp. canola oil or peanut oil

3 cups thinly sliced green or purple cabbage (from 1 [4-lb.] cabbage)

1 small carrot, shredded on large holes of a box grater (about ¼ cup)

¼ cup chopped fresh mint or cilantro

3 Tbsp. fried onions or shallots (from 1 [16-oz.] container)

1. Using a mortar and pestle, mash garlic, chile, sugar, teaspoon of the salt and garlic together until a fragrant, slightly sticky paste forms, 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a small bowl; stir in vinegar and fish sauce.

2. Rinse onion slices in a fine mesh strainer under cold water, about 10 seconds. Shake to drain well; stir onion into vinegar mixture.

3. Add peanuts to mortar; pound using pestle until coarsely crushed. Set aside.

4. Cut mushrooms in half lengthwise, and slice diagonally into 2-inch-long, ¼-inch-thick pieces (about 3 cups sliced). Heat oil in a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium until oil ripples. Add mushrooms and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Transfer mushrooms to a large bowl; let cool completely.

5. Add cabbage, carrot, mint and crushed peanuts to mushrooms. Pour onion-dressing mixture over cabbage; toss until combined and cabbage softens slightly, about 1 minute. Transfer to a large platter. Sprinkle with fried onions; serve immediately.

Serves: 4
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes

Related Articles
Recipes
Barbecue Expert Aaron Franklin Shares His 'Perfect' Herb & Buttermilk Potato Salad
Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
8 Can’t-Miss Early Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend from Lululemon, Dyson, Spanx, and More
Bad Bunny Recipe
Bad Bunny Shares One of His Favorite Dishes from His Miami Restaurant: Lobster Fried Rice
Starbucks
Starbucks Is Changing the Type of Ice They Use in Drinks
Nordstrom Rack Massive Swimsuit Sale Tout
We Scoured Nordstrom Rack's Massive Early Memorial Day Sale for the Best Deals on Swimwear — Up to 65% Off
Sundresses Fashion Item Roundup Tout
Summer Sundresses Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day — and All of These Pretty Picks Are Under $50
Blue Bell Dr. Pepper Ice Cream
Blue Bell Drops a Dr Pepper Ice Cream Flavor
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 23, 2021: Chefs Liz Johnson and Will Aghajanian prep dishes before dinner service at Horses restaurant off Sunset Boulevard on December 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Chef at L.A. Hotspot Accuses Her Husband of Domestic Violence and Killing Their Cats
Reba Recipe
Get Reba McEntire's Twist on a BLT from Her Oklahoma Restaurant
Chef Robert Irvine (R) and wife Gail Kim attend "The Hundred-Foot Journey" New York premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater on August 4, 2014 in New York City.
Robert Irvine Says 'Every Day' with Wife of 11 Years Gail Is 'Special' Because He Travels '345 Days a Year'
British-South African restaurateur, chef, caterer, television presenter/broadcaster, businesswoman, journalist, cookery writer and novelist Prue Leith attends a photocall during the Edinburgh International Book Festival 2019 on August 10, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
'Great British Baking Show' Judge Prue Leith Details 'Secret' 13-Year Affair with First Husband 
4/17 Recipes Rollout
Maya Kaimal's Chicken Tikka Skewers Are a Simple Way to 'Introduce Indian Flavors' to Summer Barbecues
Hilary Duff BrÃ¼mate Travel Mug TOUT
Hilary Duff Can't Live Without This Leakproof Travel Mug That 'Fits in All' Her Cupholders
Bobby Flay Shares the Way He and Girlfriend Christina Pérez ‘Stay Connected’ Amid Busy Schedules
Bobby Flay Says Girlfriend Christina Pérez Is a 'Special Lady' and Talks Their 'Fun Summer' Plans (Exclusive) 
Khloe Kardashian Pantry
Khloé Kardashian Shares a Tour of Her Organized Pantry
Swimsuit 2023: Dominican Republic Martha Stewart Casa de Campo
Martha Stewart Says There's 'No Reason' for Her to Retire: 'Not What My Life Is About' (Exclusive)