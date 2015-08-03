Image zoom

While we’re forever grateful that Amy Schumer is no longer a waitress (we can’t imagine a world without Inside Amy Schumer), we’re pretty stoked that her time waiting tables at Michael Jordan’s The Steak House in N.Y.C. has brought us to this yummy mac ‘n’ cheese recipe.



Schumer worked at the restaurant for a year in 2006 as she tried to make it as an actress — sometimes patrons even hooked her up with auditions, a source at the restaurant tells PEOPLE. Even now that Schumer has safely secured her status as one of Hollywood’s hottest comedians, she often returns to her former employer when she’s back in the city, most recently in May with her Trainwreck costar Bill Hader.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Wants This Sandwich to Be Named After Her—So We Made It for Her

Basically, she can’t keep away from the restaurant’s mac ‘n’ cheese, one of her favorite dishes at the restaurant. Now that we’ve gotten our hands on the recipe, we’re going to prepare a vat of it, pour it into a large Tupperware and take it with us to see Trainwreck for the fifth time. (We’re only half kidding … by which we mean not kidding at all.)

Macaroni ‘n’ Cheese

Serves 4

½ lb. elbow macaroni

½ tbsp. vegetable oil

½ large onion, finely chopped

2 ½ cups milk

½ stick unsalted butter

¼ cup + 2 tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 ½ tbsp. Dijon mustard

½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 cups shredded white cheddar cheese

¾ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

¼ cup fine plain breadcrumbs

1. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the macaroni until barely al dente, about 6 minutes. Drain; return to the pot.

2. Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion and cook over moderately high heat until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the milk and bring to a simmer.

3. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350°. Melt 6 tablespoons of butter in another large saucepan. Add the flour and cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until it forms a lightly golden roux, about 5 minutes; remove from heat.

4. Add cheese to milk and onions, season to taste with worcestershire and mustard. Then thicken with roux to desired consistency.

5. Blend cheese mixture with pasta, spoon into a baking crock and cover with breadcrumbs and additional parmesan. Bake 12-15 minutes and serve.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Leaves 1000% Tip at Long Island Restaurant