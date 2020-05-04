Amy Schumer Learns to Cook premieres Monday, May 11 at 10 p.m. ET on Food Network

Amy Schumer (and Son Gene!) Make Her Ultimate Late-Night Snack In Preview of Her New Cooking Show

Amy Schumer is on her way to becoming an incredible chef.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, the new cooking show starring Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, is coming to the Food Network on May 11. The pair shot all eight episodes in their home and each is filled with humor, good food, and special guest appearances from the couple's son, Gene.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Watching Amy and Chris is intimate, real, fun and just great TV," said Courtney White, President, Food Network in a press release. "The nanny holds the camera, as Chris makes incredibly delicious food and Amy's sharp wit delivers laugh out loud moments all the way through.

In a sneak preview clip from the second episode, the pair make some of their favorite late-night treats — fried rice, chicken wings, and peanut butter cup cookies.

RELATED: Food Network Is Airing 5 New Episodes of The Pioneer Woman Shot by Ree Drummond's Daughters

Image zoom Food Network

While Fischer does most of the cooking, the Trainwreck star does help out in small ways, from putting the cookie dough on the pan to turning off the oven timer. As with every beginner chef, there are some mishaps too, like accidentally taking a huge bite out of the log of raw cookie dough — oops.

Fischer isn't the only one serving up good recipes though. Schumer shares her ultimate late-night snack: buttered Matzah with salt.

"Spread a nice, thick layer of butter — cause be real with yourself, you're already having butter. Live your life," she says.

Along the way, Schumer learns a few cooking techniques, like the chiffonade cut, a slicing technique used on leafy veggies and herbs. Fischer chiffonades a shallot and parsley, which become the start of a wing sauce. By stirring together the shallots and parsley with salt, lemon juice, and plain yogurt they create a mouthwatering sauce.

Image zoom Food Network

RELATED: Amy Schumer Says She Put Baby No. 2 on Hold amid Pandemic: 'We'll Revisit That in a Minute'

Schumer seems thrilled to finally learn how to make wings. "Knowing how to make wings is so exciting to me," she says. They enjoy wings as a family often, and now Schumer can pitch in and help!

One thing Schumer is already an expert on is cocktail making. She crafts the perfect Moscow mule to go with their meal. If you're really trying to impress someone, she thinks this meal is the perfect way to do that. Bon appetite.

Get a sneak preview of what's to come in the clip above, and tune into Amy Schumer Learns to Cook on Monday, May 11 at 10 p.m. ET on Food Network.