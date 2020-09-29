Amy Schumer Jokes That Her Food Network Show 'Is a Lie': 'I Did Not Learn to Cook'

Sounds like Amy Schumer needs some more practice in the kitchen.

The actress, 39, virtually sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she confessed how little she learned about cooking on her Emmy-nominated Food Network show Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.

″Amy Schumer Learns to Cook is a lie,″ Schumer jokes. ″I did not learn to cook and I am still, as some would say 'worthless' in and out of the kitchen.″

Though she claims that her culinary skills haven't improved, Schumer insists that her husband, chef Chris Fischer, has been a wonderful teacher. ″Chris is so patient,″ she says. ″I'm not easy to teach. I'm like 'wow! I'm really learning it' in the moment, but after it's just gone."

While Schumer's skills aren't there yet, her son Gene, 16 months, is quickly becoming a master behind the stove like his dad. The couple recently bought Gene a toy kitchen where he spends most of his time. ″He cooks three meals a day for us,″ she jokes. ″He cannot read and he only says two words — car and mom — but he is a five-star Michelin chef."

The Food Network series was nominated for outstanding unstructured reality program but was ultimately beat out by Netflix's Cheer during the Creative Arts awards on September 19.

In June, Food Network announced that Amy Schumer Learns to Cook would return for a second season. “Amy and Chris deliver a breath of fresh air to viewers, and we could not be more excited that they have continued to allow Food Network to bring our audience a behind-the-curtains look at their lives, with even more laughs and comforting food on the way,” President of the Food Network Courtney White said in a press release.