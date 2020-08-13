Amy Schumer Makes a Piña Colada While Fighting with Her Husband In Hilarious Food Network Clip

Amy Schumer is returning to the kitchen with her husband, Chris Fischer, to bring us more recipes and more laughs.

For the new season of Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, which was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, the actress and the chef kick it off with a frozen food-themed episode. Fischer teaches Schumer how to make the classics, pigs in a blanket and pot-stickers, while she mixes up one of her favorite frozen drinks: a piña colada.

In an exclusive look at the first episode, premiering on Monday, Schumer gives her husband a hard time (in a loving way of course!) while she handles the cocktail.

The Trainwreck star starts by reading the ingredients off of a piece of cardboard, so Fischer quickly offers to duck below the kitchen island to keep the card out of sight. "This way they'll never know I'm here," he says, causing some confusion from Schumer, who carries on anyway.

She adds a cup of the pineapple to the blender as she recalls drinking her first piña colada. "I went on a cruise with my grandparents..." she starts before getting cut off by Fischer who asks where the cruise was.

"You're not in the shot. Don't talk to me," Schumer says to Fischer, who is very much, in the shot. "It was one of those that left from Florida, and you know, you go to the Bahamas for one day."

As she continues to make the drink, Fischer interrupts with various quick-witted comments before finally getting off the ground. "Film him getting up," Schumer says to her nanny and camerawoman, Jane. "He'll look at the footage and realize he's not 20, cause he tries to do everything."

"You know you wanted to go like, 'ahh,'" she pokes fun.

Once her distraction (Fischer) is off the floor, Schumer adds 1 1/2 cups of ice to the blender along with pineapple juice, coconut cream, white rum, and dark rum, and then blends it all together.

"We got through a cocktail," she deadpans.

In June, Food Network announced that Amy Schumer Learns to Cook would return for a second season. “Amy and Chris deliver a breath of fresh air to viewers, and we could not be more excited that they have continued to allow Food Network to bring our audience a behind-the-curtains look at their lives, with even more laughs and comforting food on the way,” President of the Food Network Courtney White said in a press release.

"We are happy to be coming back for a second season because sequels are always the best!" Schumer said in the release, noting that they would again be donating a portion of their salaries to charity. "Chris and I are proud to be partnering with Food Network to donate to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp whose mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”