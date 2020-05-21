Amy Schumer & Chris Fisher's Honey-Soy Chicken Wings with Yogurt Dipping Sauce

The actress-and-chef couple, who star in the new Food Network at-home series Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, coat their baked wings in a "sweet and succulent glaze"

Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer's Honey-Soy Chicken Wings with Yogurt Dipping Sauce

24 chicken wings (about 3 1/2 lbs.)

2/3 cup olive oil

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup honey

2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar

2 1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1 cup plain whole-milk yogurt

1/3 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 Tbsp. chopped shallot (from 1 shallot)

1 Tbsp. water

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Line 2 large baking sheets with foil; set aside.

2. Let chicken wings stand at room temperature 15 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk together oil, soy sauce, honey, vinegar and salt in a large bowl.

3. Add wings to soy sauce mixture; toss to coat. Arrange in a single layer on prepared baking sheets. Bake in preheated oven until wings are golden and crisp and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of meat registers at least 165°, about 40 minutes, rotating baking sheets between top and bottom racks and flipping wings halfway through baking time.

4. Meanwhile, stir together yogurt, parsley, shallot and water in a small bowl until combined. Serve wings alongside dipping sauce.

Quick tip! If you're out of soy sauce, mimic its umami flavor by using the same amount of Worcestershire sauce or about 2 tablespoons of fish sauce.

Serves: 4 to 6

Active time: 15 minutes