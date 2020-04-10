Amy Schumer and Husband Chef Chris Fischer Will Star In an At-Home Cooking Show on Food Network

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Red State Blue State

Get ready to laugh in the kitchen with Amy Schumer.

While hunkering down at home as per social distancing measures, the Trainwreck star and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, will be filming a new cooking show for the Food Network, it was announced on Friday.

The eight-episode series, with the working title Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, will feature the couple whipping up dishes using farm-fresh ingredients. If you couldn’t figure out from the title, Fischer — an award-winning cookbook author who ran his family’s Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard — will do most of the cooking. Schumer will mix the cocktails.

The 30-minute remotely-made episodes will feature the pair making the most of self-isolation and cooking brunch together, prepping for pasta night, and even cleaning up their fridge, according to a report by Variety.

“Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network, in a statement. “Shot entirely themselves, Amy’s boundless humor and Chris’ culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food.”

And Schumer is definitely looking forward to tackling the project. “Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions – for Chris it’s cooking and for me, eating,” the 38-year-old said in a statement.

“With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers,” she continued. “And it is more important than ever to look out for one another, so Chris and I will be making donations to causes dear to us – The Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organizations.”

This isn’t the first time that the Food Network is leaning on their talent to create entertaining, original content amid the coronavirus pandemic. The cable network has filled its schedule with self-filmed segments from stars including Joanna Gaines, who whipped up her family favorite recipes and gave viewers a sneak peek at her upcoming cooking show, and network breakout star Molly Yeh from Girl Meets Farm. As a result, they just saw their highest-rated Saturday-Sunday combo in over eight years, when a total of 16.5 million viewers tuned into programming last weekend.

Starting April 11, the Food Network will also be airing special episodes of Ree Drummond‘s The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home. The five-part special was filmed on her Oklahoma ranch exclusively by Drummond’s daughters Paige and Alex, and her nephew Stuart using their iPhones. According to White, the series is “giving viewers a look at what quarantine life is like on the ranch, and what recipes she has been making for her family.”