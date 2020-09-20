Amy Schumer Shares Emmy Acceptance Speech If Her Cooking Show Had Won, Loses to Cheer

Amy Schumer has no hard feelings toward her Emmy loss this year.

On Saturday, the comedian, 39, shared the adorable acceptance speech she and her family pre-recorded if her series Amy Schumer Learns to Cook took home its first award.

The Food Network series was nominated for outstanding unstructured reality program but was ultimately beat out by Netflix's Cheer during the Creative Arts awards on Saturday.

"Emmy loss," Schumer captioned the sweet clip featuring husband and chef Chris Fischer, their 16-month-old son Gene David, Gene's nanny, Jane, and their dog Tati.

"The vid we made in case we won. We lost to Cheer!" she wrote, adding, "I loved Cheer!"

In the heartwarming clip, the group sits around a table while baby Gene is fastened in his high chair and having a snack.

"This video they’ll play if we win an Emmy. Jane, who do we want to thank?" Schumer asked while petting Tati on her lap.

"Thanks for the people who are watching our show, thanks for all the support and love. Thank you Food Network, thanks to Amy especially and Chris, and this little guy," Jane said, giving Gene a pat on the head.

As Jane was responding, Fischer leaned in to give his son a smooch on the cheek. "And we thank Gene and we want to thank everybody at the Food Network," Schumer continued.

The group then went on to list several other members who worked on the show before wrapping up their video.

"Amy learns to cooook," Schumer sang to Gene as Jane lifted up his arm to celebrate.

Though the reality series didn't win at Saturday's awards, Schumer's series — and baby Gene —received lots of love in the comments.

Paris Hilton left a string of heart-eyed emojis while another person wrote, "Legit, the only thing I looked forward to watching. I hope you all keep doing it, we loved it ❤️."

"THATS MY BEST FRIEND GENE," added Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein while another person replied, "I love Genie's little hairrrr."

In July, Schumer commemorated her Emmy nomination with a special post on Instagram, in which she spotlighted Jane as a major contributor to the Food Network series.

"We got nominated for an Emmy today (Chris too. But mostly us) #amyschumerlearnstocook," Schumer captioned the sweet photo of the pair.

Not only did Jane keep the show on schedule by watching baby Gene David but she also had a role in putting the series together.

In an earlier press release, Courtney White, president of the Food Network, shared, "The nanny holds the camera, as Chris makes incredibly delicious food and Amy's sharp wit delivers laugh out loud moments all the way through."

The Creative Arts Emmys honor the artistic and technical accomplishments across a variety of television genres. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual ceremony, hosted by Nicole Byer, was split into five different nights leading up to Sunday's primetime show.