The father-daughter duo behind 17th Street Barbecue and the Praise the Lard cookbook turn up the flavor
Amy & Mike Mills’ Grilled Corn with Garlic Herb Butter
2 cups loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, chives and basil
½ small garlic clove
½ cup unsalted butter, softened
½ tsp. lemon zest plus 1 tsp. fresh juice
¼ tsp. kosher salt
1/8 tsp. coarsely ground black pepper
4 ears fresh corn, husks pulled back
1. Pulse herbs and garlic in a food processor until finely chopped. Add butter, lemon zest and lemon juice; process until smooth, about 30 seconds, stopping to scrape sides as needed. Add salt and pepper, and pulse to combine. Transfer butter to a small bowl, and cover with plastic wrap; leave at room temperature if using immediately or refrigerate for up to 1 week.
2. Heat grill to medium (350° to 450°). When hot, place corn on grates, keeping husks off heat. Grill, uncovered, turning every 2 to 3 minutes, until tender and slightly charred, 8 to 10 minutes. Brush herb butter on corn, and serve hot.
Serves: 4
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes