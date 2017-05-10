The father-daughter duo behind 17th Street Barbecue and the Praise the Lard cookbook turn up the flavor

Amy & Mike Mills’ Grilled Corn with Garlic Herb Butter

2 cups loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, chives and basil

½ small garlic clove

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

½ tsp. lemon zest plus 1 tsp. fresh juice

¼ tsp. kosher salt

1/8 tsp. coarsely ground black pepper

4 ears fresh corn, husks pulled back

1. Pulse herbs and garlic in a food processor until finely chopped. Add butter, lemon zest and lemon juice; process until smooth, about 30 seconds, stopping to scrape sides as needed. Add salt and pepper, and pulse to combine. Transfer butter to a small bowl, and cover with plastic wrap; leave at room temperature if using immediately or refrigerate for up to 1 week.

2. Heat grill to medium (350° to 450°). When hot, place corn on grates, keeping husks off heat. Grill, uncovered, turning every 2 to 3 minutes, until tender and slightly charred, 8 to 10 minutes. Brush herb butter on corn, and serve hot.

Serves: 4

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes