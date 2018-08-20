There’s no need to book a trip to Orlando to satisfy your most urgent Mickey Mouse-shaped food cravings.

In celebration of the iconic character’s 90th anniversary, Brooklyn-based ice cream company Ample Hills announced a partnership with Disney on Monday, bringing Mickey to the comfort of your freezer with three new flavors.

The pints, dubbed the Mickey Mouse Collection, represent the transformation of the character—originally named Steamboat Willie in an animated short that debuted in 1928—over the years, and each is studded with Mickey-shaped chunks that have their own distinct flavor.

The Triple Chocolate Surprise is a tribute to Steamboat Willie’s black-and-white days, made with chocolate malted ice cream and mixed with chocolate fudge and dark chocolate buttercream frosting. The Mickey-shaped pieces are made of white chocolate and even more fudge.

In the Confetti Celebration pint, Mickey takes the form of white chocolate candies filled with lemon cream, surrounded by sweet ice cream, rainbow confetti cake bites and yellow buttercream frosting. The flavor is meant to be “a celebration of the first magical moments,” according to a press release, honoring the 1958 iteration of Mickey when he first “dawned his starry sorcerer’s hat, bested a broom and enchanted audiences with the debut of Disney magic.”

Finally, the Peanut Butter Jamboree—a name perhaps inspired by the iconic Walt Disney World show Country Bear Jamboree—mimics the “timeless flavor” of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, with vanilla ice cream mixed with chunks of strawberry cake, peanut butter frosting and Mickey-shaped peanut butter pieces infused with strawberry jam.

The new pints are now available for pre-order on the company’s website, and will be available for purchase in Ample Hills stores and at select Whole Foods and specialty retail locations.