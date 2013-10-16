America's First Toilet-Themed Restaurant Opens For Business

Image zoom

We’ll spare you all the toilet-humor jokes racing through our brains right now, but let the record show: We’re overflowing with them! (Okay, maybe just the one.)

The Magic Restroom Cafe opens in a suburb of L.A. on Friday and, as the name suggests, it’s a wall-to-wall, porcelain-throne paradise in there.

Bathroom-themed restaurants have had great success in Japan and China in recent years—over a dozen Modern Toilet locations have opened in Taiwan alone—so it seems inevitable that the trend would eventually come stateside.

What can American diners expect if they visit the new spot? Step into the cafe’s lobby to see walls fitted with real—but, thankfully, non-working—urinals and toilets; a main dining room filled with toilet-lined tables; and booths decorated with dangling shower heads. Think that’s crazy? Well, folks, we haven’t even talked about the (potentially gag-inducing) food.

Dishes are served in miniature porcelain toilet bowls and—you guessed it—prepared to resemble something that would actually belong in there. According to Eater LA, the menu includes thick brown curries, “black poop” (chocolate sundae), “smells-like-poop” (braised pork over rice), “constipation” (zha jiang mian) and a “bloody number two” (vanilla-strawberry sundae).

Mmm … appetizing? The restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.—so you can experience this bum deal any night of the week. (And, now we’re done.)

C’mon, tell us: Would you eat at a toilet-themed restaurant?