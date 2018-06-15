This Grocery Store Has Been Named America's Favorite 3 Years in a Row

The results are in for America’s favorite grocery store, and for the third time in a row, it’s not Trader Joe’s.

According to a recent survey from Market Force Information, Wegmans is America’s favorite grocery retailer, landing a score of 77 percent on the Market Force’s Composite Loyalty Index. Publix, which tied Wegmans in 2017, came in a close second, scoring 76 percent on the index, followed by Trader Joe’s with 75 percent. ALDI and H-E-B rounded out the top five, scoring 70 percent and 69 percent respectively. Safeway and Walmart ranked lowest in the study, earning scores of 42 percent and 34 percent.

Wegmans dethroned Trader Joe’s in 2016, and has earned the top spot on the survey for the past three years. The New York-based chain operates 96 locations across the Mid-Atlantic.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP/REX/Shutterstock

To find America’s favorite grocery chain, Market Force polled 12,892 consumers through an online survey that asked participants to rate their satisfaction based on their most recent grocery shopping experience and their likelihood to refer that store to others. The customers were located across America, and varied in age and income level, with 52 percent reporting household incomes of more than $50,000 per year. Seventy-seven percent of people polled were women, and 22 percent were men.

Publix and Wegmans tied in cleanliness and item availability, while Trader Joe’s scored highest for the fastest checkout and courteous cashiers.

Participants voted that ALDI gave customers the best bang for their buck, with Costco ranking second in the value category, followed by WinCo Foods.

The survey also focused on the rising popularity of meal kits, with 15 percent of the participants admitting that they have tried a meal delivery service, which is 11 percent higher than the response in 2017. Nearly half (49 percent) of those customers weren’t satisfied with their meal kit service, citing disappointments in cost, portion size and value, and 83 percent of people who admitted to trying meal kits said they stopped using them.

Hello Fresh unseated Blue Apron as the most popular meal kit service, with 39 percent and 35 percent of participants, respectively, indicating they have used the companies.