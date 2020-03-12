Americans Love Weird Food Combos Like Cookies Dipped in Guacamole, Survey Says

Image zoom Getty

Do you like your pickles wrapped in cheese, popcorn with beans or ice cream on meatloaf? You are (shockingly) not alone.

In a new survey of 2,000 Americans, these are just a few of the surprising food combinations Americans say they love. Research revealed mayo and peanut butter sandwiches, and cookies dipped in guacamole also made the cut.

The survey commissioned by the SPAM brand and conducted by OnePoll, aimed to uncover the most unusual food combinations — as well as the characteristics coinciding with them — and yielded other otherworldly answers, including meatballs and mayo, octopus and roasted bell peppers and alligator and fries.

It found that 41 percent of respondents were most likely to have discovered their favorite food combinations from family or friends. Others found their go-to combinations while dining at a restaurant (36 percent) or via social media (33 percent) — and three in four are proud to share their unexpected food mashups with others.

While some combinations are quirky, others are classics — the survey found the most popular food combo Americans love is the dipping of French fries in their chocolate milkshake.

Other top combinations were chocolate and popcorn or sour cream and onion chips with chocolate.

Over a quarter of respondents can’t eat a meal without adding hot sauce to it while 27 percent can’t imagine eating a meal without mayonnaise.

Beyond hot sauce and mayo, another 28 percent won’t eat a meal without a salt shaker handy.

Over half said they’ll have a “freak out” if their different foods touch each other while on their plate.

Nearly one in four of those surveyed choose to eat their dessert first — while 41 percent of people skip breakfast altogether to enjoy a larger lunch instead.

The findings also show Americans would be willing to go to extreme lengths to satisfy their cravings, whether ordering through a food delivery app (38 percent), canceling their plans (26 percent) or leaving work midday to appease their appetite (34 percent).

Nearly half get a hankering for a specific food when their friends talk about a recent food experience, while a third get a specific craving when they’re extra stressed.

And cravings were most likely to strike at 12:22 p.m., according to the survey.

Fifty-two percent of Americans say their cravings are brought on by watching food videos or some type of entertainment whether online or on TV.

Through their search, Americans have found an affinity for popular food trends including flavored gnocchi (39 percent), SPAM Musubi (34 percent) and cauliflower pizza crust (31 percent), which they would all enjoy again.

“Consumers nationwide aren’t holding back when it comes to creating delicious food pairings,” said Jason Hron, SPAM brand manager.

So next time you question your food pairings, rest assured that it’s surely been done before.