Americans Love to Snack — So Much So They've Eaten Full-Sized Bags of Treats in One Sitting: Survey

The average American experiences 416 "snackccidents" every year, according to new research.

A new survey of 2,000 Americans revealed that these snacking-related mishaps come in several tasty varieties that plague hungry respondents regularly.

Over half (57%) of respondents admitted that they'd accidentally eaten a full-sized bag of snacks in one sitting. And 45% have eaten a full meal composed entirely of snacks — when they'd only intended to eat a single snack.

Over one in three (37%) respondents have sprung for a snack they later realized contained ingredients that weren't exactly healthy.

Happy "snackccidents," though, were also more than common, with 66% of respondents confirming they'd stumbled upon a new snack they enjoyed entirely by accident.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Chomps, the study also revealed that over one in four respondents (28%) had even accidentally created a snack concoction of their own that became a go-to.

Among the examples reported in this category were keto muffins, microwave-made s'mores and cucumber with goat cheese.

The survey also attached some numbers to the phenomenon of "snack attacks."Respondents reported an average of 10 snack attacks, or sudden urges to snack, per week.

They also estimated that they spoil an average of five meals per week due to an inability to curtail their snacking.

Half of respondents reported that their snacking has increased since the start of the pandemic.

Changes in lifestyle brought on by the pandemic — such as working from home, or children attending school virtually — may be playing a role in the uptick in snacking, as 54% of respondents said their schedule is so variable that they find it difficult to eat at consistent times.

Nearly seven in 10 respondents admitted that they tend to eat more than the recommended serving size of their favorite snack.