Americans Have Already Started Planning Their Thanksgiving Dinners, Survey Finds

Over half of the Americans surveyed also said they'll keep up some newly-adopted virtual Thanksgiving traditions amid the spread of the coronavirus delta variant

"Virtual" Thanksgiving dinners may be here to stay.

A survey of 2,004 Americans who celebrate Turkey Day explored how people are looking to spend the upcoming holiday and found more than half (57%) will still rely on celebrations through video calls in light of the ever-changing health guidelines due to the COVID pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though last year's restrictions got in the way of usual celebrations for 62% of those polled, two-thirds of people are hopeful that this year's Thanksgiving will look more like a typical year.

The poll, which was carried out by OnePoll on behalf of Jennie-O, also found 57% of people are making their Thanksgiving plans earlier than usual.

One in three "early birds" (35%) have already started thinking about the holiday preparations in September.

Fifty-five percent intend to visit multiple small gatherings for food and festivities this year, as well, though the average person is only attending two dinners, just to keep things safe.

In addition to family Thanksgiving, 42% plan on hosting or attending a "Friendsgiving" celebration, which is an increasingly popular tradition for Gen Z (56%) and millennials (59%).

However, 65% of people expect the more exciting, adventurous dish to be at the family dinner.

One habit people picked up during the pandemic is cooking more dishes at home than in the past. Of the two-thirds that are cooking more meals, 87% are confident they can make a good holiday dish this year.

Many will be putting those skills to the test, as nearly half of all families (48%) will be having dinner table competitions this year.

As expected, however, the most feared Thanksgiving food to cook is the turkey (37%). Overcooking the bird (49%) and not knowing how long to cook it (37%) are two big issues people encounter when making it. Remembering to thaw it properly (35%) also creates difficulty.

The survey also examined the debate between staple foods and found Americans are divided almost evenly between many holiday favorites.

It's clear that people prefer a roasted bird (51%) to a fried one (34%). However, dark meat (49%) slightly edges white meat (45%) in popularity, and when it comes to cranberry sauce, canned (43%) and homemade (41%) are similarly close.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Thanksgiving Grandma' Keeps Tradition Alive Years After Text Mix-Up, Despite Pandemic

With so many options and choices, three in four are salivating over the thought of after-Thanksgiving leftovers, and 64% expect those leftovers to last two to three days.