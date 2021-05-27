Seven in 10 survey respondents admitted that when they first started drinking wine, they couldn't tell much of a difference between wine varieties of the same color

American Men Think Knowing About Wine Is a Sign of Maturity, Survey Finds

Get those pinkies up in the air: three out of four Americans claim to have an appreciation for the "finer things" in life, and it typically develops at a much younger age than you'd expect.

According to a recent survey of 2,000 respondents above the age of 21, the average American first begins to appreciate the "finer things" when they're 26 years old.

So, what makes a person more mature? At the top of the list, respondents cited having an opinion about the stock market (38%), being knowledgeable about different wines and spirits (35%) and investing in expensive tailored clothes (35%).

Reported by OnePoll on behalf of Wine.com, the data also suggests that male respondents feel especially pressured to present themselves as sophisticated.

In fact, 42% of men cited knowledge of wine and spirits as a marker of maturity, compared to only 30% of women.

The survey's "timewine" also indicates that the average respondent starts drinking wine at age 23 and takes them two years before they begin to fully appreciate the experience.

When they first started drinking wine, 67% said they stuck to standard varieties like Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon.

It's not until age 24 that the typical respondent begins to actively seek out foreign wines — coincidentally around the same time that they start developing a taste for gourmet cheese.

And the learning curve is steep — seven in 10 admitted that when they first started drinking wine, they couldn't tell much of a difference between wine varieties of the same color.

Now 60% believe their knowledge makes them "sommelier material," and for good reason — the average respondent has over a case of wine on hand at home.

Still, only one in five could correctly identify the name of the largest type of wine bottle when tested (the "Nebuchadnezzar," which is equivalent to 20 standard-sized bottles).