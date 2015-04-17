America Ferrera Starts Her Birthday Weekend with a SoulCycle Workout (Photo)

Cake might be the traditional way to celebrate a birthday, but America Ferrera opted for a more healthy option.



Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress – who turns 31 on April 18 – started her celebration with a spin class.

“Kicking off my bday weekend with a hella hard soulcycle ride,” she posted on Instagram on Thursday.

[related title=”Oprah’s ‘SoulCycle Guru Shares Her Keys for Health & Happiness” link=

“http://greatideas.people.com/2014/12/04/oprah-winfrey-soul-cycle-life-you-want-tour/”%5D

The accompanying photo shows a svelte and sweaty Ferrera with her SoulCycle instructor.

Ferrera is in good company with her choice of calorie-burning birthday activity — Oprah Winfrey celebrated her 60th birthday with a ride at SoulCycle last January.

RELATED: Sam Smith Is ‘4 Pounds Away’ From His Goal Weight — See His Photo!

And her birthday isn’t the only thing Ferrera has to celebrate – she was recently named a godparent to Blake Lively‘s daughter, James.