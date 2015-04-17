America Ferrera Starts Her Birthday Weekend with a SoulCycle Workout (Photo)
Cake might be the traditional way to celebrate a birthday, but America Ferrera opted for a more healthy option.
The actress – who turns 31 on April 18 – started her celebration with a spin class.
“Kicking off my bday weekend with a hella hard soulcycle ride,” she posted on Instagram on Thursday.
The accompanying photo shows a svelte and sweaty Ferrera with her SoulCycle instructor.
Ferrera is in good company with her choice of calorie-burning birthday activity — Oprah Winfrey celebrated her 60th birthday with a ride at SoulCycle last January.
And her birthday isn’t the only thing Ferrera has to celebrate – she was recently named a godparent to Blake Lively‘s daughter, James.
