AMC Will Sell Its Beloved Popcorn Outside of Movie Theaters

AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn, a product pulled from the same recipe the brand has been selling in theaters since 1920, will be available in supermarkets, malls and more starting in 2022

Nothing completes a trip to the movies quite like a bucket of popcorn. And thanks to AMC Theatres, it just became that much easier to recreate the experience at home.

The movie theater giant is expanding its business beyond their popular series of cineplexes to include distributing their beloved movie theater popcorn to fans in a series of new avenues.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn, a product pulled from the same recipe the brand has been selling in theaters since 1920, will be available for sale starting in 2022.

Fans will first be able to buy the authentic, freshly-popped popcorn in a handful of mall kiosks, stores, and quick-service counters that AMC will be opening up across the county. The first five will be open in the first half of 2022, likely in places without an AMC theater, with 10 more coming by the end of the year and "significantly more" locations planned after that.

The businesses will also feature other AMC movie theater snack items, like candy, bottled water, and Coca-Cola Freestyle soft drink options (for those who love to mix their own soda concoctions). A variety of gourmet popcorn flavors will be available as well.

No retailers near you? No worries! AMC plans to sell "To Go" packages of popcorn for takeout or pickup at its theaters, too.

Additionally, the company is going to take AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn to supermarkets and convenience stores too, with packaged and microwavable versions hitting shelves later in 2022.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All of this is because it's seen significant growth in the U.S. popcorn market, the brand said in a statement, and expects that to continue over the next several years.

"The announcement that AMC will become a competitor in the multi-billion popcorn market is so natural and logical, one wonders why the idea has not been tried before," Adam Aron, Chairman of the Board and CEO of AMC, said in a statement. "Needless to say, AMC knows popcorn ever so well. On our busiest days, AMC Theatres currently pops in the range of 50 tons of popcorn per day. But the popularity of popcorn extends well beyond the doors of our movie theatres."