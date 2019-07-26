Husband Surprises Amazon-Loving Wife with a Birthday Cake Made to Look Exactly Like a Package

Emily McGuire got a surprise Amazon shipment for her 39th birthday this month — one she certainly wouldn’t be sending back anytime soon.

The photographer and mother of three loves the online retailer so much that her husband, Mac, decided to gift her a three-layer chocolate and buttercream birthday cake shaped to look like an Amazon package.

Inspiring Grounds and Sweet Dreams Bakery in Dunn, North Carolina made the sweet treat, and didn’t skimp on the details.

Their creation had a strip of packing tape running down its center with the signature “Amazon Prime” logo on it, and even including a USPS priority mail shipping label made out of sugar and wafer paper and addressed to Emily at “1234 Birthday Lane” in “Happy Birthday, 2U.”

RELATED: Mom ‘Shocked’ After Toddler’s Cake Says ‘Happy Birthday Loser’: ‘I Couldn’t Stop Laughing’

RELATED: See the Sweetest Celebrity Birthday Cakes

Emily couldn’t have been happier. “As soon as I saw the cake, I was like, ‘He gets me,’ ” she told NBC’s Today, of her husband. “I felt so understood!”

She went on to explain that she puts something in her Amazon cart at least three times a week, usually items she finds on the Facebook page Erica’s Deals, Steals, & Finds, meaning that she gets plenty of Amazon boxes at home.

“I just ordered a maxi dress and a watermelon slicer. If I need something, I look on Amazon first,” Emily told Today — adding that her husband, who is in the military, doesn’t mind. “He just laughs at this point.”

RELATED: Fireworks, Caviar, and a 10-Tier Cake! All the Details of J. Lo’s ‘Epic’ 50th Birthday Bash

Meanwhile, Inspiring Grounds and Sweet Dreams Bakery has found that Emily isn’t the only one who wants an Amazon-shaped cake.

After sharing photos of the dessert on their Facebook page, the bakery has received an influx of calls from customers who want them to recreate the desert.

“We’ve been getting lots of calls from people who want the cake,” Brent Norris, who co-owns the shop with his wife Trena, told Today. “The phone keeps ringing.”

Commenters on Facebook agree. “I need this,” wrote one woman. “I seriously have a package coming every day this week and two more before the 31st.”

“That cake has my name written all over it!” added another.