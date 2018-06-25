Amazon Prime Members Can Now Get Big Discounts at Whole Foods Nationwide

Amazon Prime members have a brand new reason to celebrate.

Starting Wednesday, June 27, members will receive a 10 percent discount on certain items at all Whole Foods Market locations across the country, including at Whole Foods 365, the organic grocery chain’s more affordable offshoot.

Discounted products include everything from proteins like baby back ribs and sockeye salmon, to produce, ice cream, bulk items and beverages. The savings with also apply to items purchased using Amazon’s delivery service Prime Now.

WHOLE FOODS

The nationwide deal comes after the companies announced earlier in June that they were giving member discounts at select Whole Foods locations in 23 states.

“Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive – in fact, Prime members have adopted this benefit at one of the fastest rates we’ve seen,” Amazon Prime Vice President Cem Sibay said in a statement. “Since starting this rollout in mid-May, Prime members have already saved millions of dollars on everything from seasonal favorites to popular products.”

For more details on savings, customers can go to amazon.com/primesavings.