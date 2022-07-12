Amazon Put a Bunch of Le Creuset Cookware on Sale for Prime Day for Up to $150 Off — Here's What to Shop

In the market for larger cast iron cookware? Opt for the Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole to roast, braise, and bake one-pot recipes. It holds up to 5.3 liters and serves up to six people. Thanks to its large handles, it's easy to carry from hob (including in the oven) to table — even while wearing oven mitts. Plus, it has a heat-resistant stainless steel knob that's oven-safe and a breeze to lift.