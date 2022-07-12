Amazon Put a Bunch of Le Creuset Cookware on Sale for Prime Day for Up to $150 Off — Here's What to Shop
Amazon Prime Day is officially underway! There are deals galore (more than 1.5 million of them, actually) to shop through tomorrow night, July 13. Some of the most eye-catching discounts are in the kitchen category — and this year, that includes big markdowns on Le Creuset cookware.
The beloved French cookware brand is best known for its colorful enameled cast iron Dutch ovens. But the high-end pieces come with high price tags. That's why now's the ideal time to invest in the brand, whether you're looking for something special for your kitchen or a loved one's.
Keep scrolling for all the best Le Creuset deals, which go up to 38 percent off this Prime Day. They're bound to go fast, though — be sure to pick up your favorites while you can.
Right now, the Le Creuset Enameled Signature 5.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven is up 27 percent off. Oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, the pan is made from the brand's signature enameled cast iron that ensures even heat distribution and retention. You can use it for everything from roasting and baking to frying and braising.
Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Signature 5.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven, $289.99 (orig. $399.95); amazon.com
More than 4,600 customers have given the Dutch oven a five-star rating, citing its "durability" and "perfect heat distribution" in reviews. Many have cooked a bunch of different dishes in the versatile piece: "I've cooked gumbo, soup, red beans, a roast, etc. in it and everything has turned out wonderfully," one user wrote, adding, "I cook more often because of this pot."
If you're looking for a reliable option for smaller dishes, check out the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature 3.5-Quart Sauteuse Oven while it's up to $60 off. It has a wide base and sloped sides, making it the perfect shape for searing, braising, baking, and roasting.
Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature 3.5-Quart Sauteuse Oven, $239.95 (orig. $300); amazon.com
The sautese oven has earned 1,500 five-star ratings from shoppers, and reviewers rave that it "cooks evenly" and "looks great on the countertop." Many appreciate that the "versatile" pan can go from the oven to the stove, while others call out that it's "so easy to clean."
In the market for larger cast iron cookware? Opt for the Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole to roast, braise, and bake one-pot recipes. It holds up to 5.3 liters and serves up to six people. Thanks to its large handles, it's easy to carry from hob (including in the oven) to table — even while wearing oven mitts. Plus, it has a heat-resistant stainless steel knob that's oven-safe and a breeze to lift.
Buy It! Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole, $265.03 (orig. $289.35); amazon.com
For stews, soups, and one-pot meals, snap up the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven with Glass Lid while it's $150 off. As with all of the brand's cookware, it has excellent heat retention and distribution. It also has sloped sides, making it easy to stir. Plus, the 7.5-liter dish provides plenty of room for ingredients — without taking up too much stove or oven space.
Check out more standout Le Creuset deals ahead before shopping more Prime Day 2022 deals. Don't have a Prime membership? There's no better time to sign up for a free 30-day trial and enjoy access to Prime Day deals, as well as fast and free shipping.
Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven with Glass Lid, $249.95 (orig. $400); amazon.com
Buy It! Le Creuset Stoneware Covered Rectangular Casserole, $114.95 (orig. $124.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Oval Fish Skillet, $180 (orig. $270); amazon.com
Buy It! Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Shallow Casserole and Braiser with Glass Lid, $99 (orig. $160); amazon.com
