This Mini Keurig Is Just $45 Right Now During Amazon Prime Day

For many of us, the first thing we do each morning is get out of bed and make ourselves a cup of coffee. And when we need that jolt of caffeine, we don’t want anything standing in our way. That’s why the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, which brews anywhere between 6 and 12 ounces of coffee within minutes, is a lifesaver. For the next 24 hours, the mini Keurig is on sale for just $44.99 as part of Amazon Prime Day.

The K-Mini is Keurig’s slimmest coffee brewer yet, coming in at 4.5 inches wide and room for mugs up to 7 inches tall. All you have to do is fill the reservoir with water, pop in your K-Cup, and choose your mug size. After a couple minutes, you’ll have a freshly brewed cup of coffee to enjoy at home or take with you on the go. Choose from the black, gray, and light teal K-Mini color options to get the sale price.

You can also bundle the black K-Mini with K-Cup pods to get an even bigger discount. Right now, you can pair it with either the Coffee Lovers’ 40-Count K-Cup Variety Pack or the McCafé Classic Collection 40-Count K-Cup Variety Pack for $59.99.

“This product is amazing,” one of the K-Mini Coffee Maker’s 13,300 five-star reviewers wrote. “It is easy to use, fast, and awesome. Highly recommend this product for someone who wants coffee once or twice a day and wants something easy and fast!”

Another added: “Great space saver since I’m running out of counter space for all the appliances that make life so much easier. Easy to use like all the Keurig products. Perfect for that single cup of coffee especially when time is important.”

One shopper even pointed out that this smaller version of the Keurig coffee maker is convenient to keep at your desk during the pandemic. “Going back to the office means no kitchen or community gatherings like back before COVID,” the customer wrote. “This is a perfect way to have a personal coffee without having to haul in a travel mug.”

If you’ve been thinking about purchasing a single-serve coffee maker, now is the time to do it. This Keurig Prime Day sale will only last for the next 24 hours, so be sure to snag a K-Mini and K-Cup pods before time runs out.

