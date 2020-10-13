All of the Best Kitchen Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day — Including Khloé Kardashian’s Favorite Oxo Containers

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you’re already thinking about all the home-cooked meals you’ll be making this holiday season, then we’ve got good news. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day (a.k.a. one of the biggest sales of the year), tons of kitchen appliances and cookware are majorly marked down across the entire site.

Whether you need an affordable coffee maker, a cast-iron Dutch oven, or a new set of nonstick pots and pans, there’s something on sale that’s bound to make your time in the kitchen much more enjoyable. One of the best deals during this year’s sale is on the 3-quart Instant Pot. Normally priced at $119.95, this multifunctional model is currently marked down to just $49.99.

You’ll also find discounts on other kitchen essentials, like the Oxo food storage containers that Khloé Kardashian uses to organize her pantry. They hold all types of dry goods, including nuts and cereal, and feature a button on the lid that activates an airtight seal to keep food fresh. The sale means you can get a set of three containers (plus a mini scoop!) for 30 percent off, which brings the price down to $29.99.

And even if you don’t think you need a new wine opener, you might want to reconsider: The best-selling waiter’s corkscrew is only $10 right now, and it comes in over a dozen different colors.

Just keep in mind that you have to be an Amazon Prime Member in order to access all of these amazing deals. If you aren’t a member yet, you can still sign up for a 30-day free trial and take advantage of the two-day sale.

Either way, you’re going to want to start shopping ASAP because Prime Day ends on Wednesday, October 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and with discounts this impressive, the most popular products will likely sell out before then. Shop the best kitchen appliance and cookware deals while they’re still on sale (and in stock!).

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

Best Cookware Deals

More of the Best Kitchen Deals

