Amazon's Hidden Outlet Store Just Dropped Tons of New Kitchen Deals — Up to 69% Off
Home cooks, rejoice! There are hundreds of wow-worthy deals on kitchen appliances, cookware, tools, and more on Amazon right now. But if you try to find these impressive prices on the homepage, you might be browsing for a while. That's because Amazon has a hidden Outlet store filled with sales up to 69 percent off — and these deals are good.
While you can truly find all your kitchen must-haves on Amazon, getting them at a discounted price definitely feels sweeter. Whether you're stepping up your pantry organization game or eating healthier with the right appliances, there are several popular cooking essentials on sale this January, including best-sellers from Staub, Calphalon, and Chefman.
Amazon Kitchen Outlet Deals
- Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Hand Mixer, $39.81 (orig. $79.95)
- Staub Cast Iron Cocotte, $204 (orig. $300)
- Actor Silicone Pastry Baking Mat, $5.39 (orig. $7.71)
- Ouddy Popsicle Mold Set, $6.29 (orig. $19.99)
- Bella Triple Tier Digital Food Steamer, $29.05 (orig. $41.54)
- Chefman Coffee Grinder Electric Burr, $30.90 (orig. $39.99)
- Allwin-Houseware Silicone Kitchen Tongs, $10.19 (orig. $16.99)
- Calphalon Precision SharpIn Nonstick 13-Piece Cutlery Set, $231.16 (orig. $299.99)
- Jcaeh Refrigerator Organizer Bin 9-Piece Set, $20.39 (orig. $29.98)
- Shan Zu Dish Drying Rack, $32.19 (orig. $45.99)
Yes, you read that right: Staub cookware is on sale within Amazon's outlet, including nearly $100 off its popular cast iron cocotte that's perfect for delicious soup and stews. The great thing is the cocotte is extremely versatile: It can roast vegetables, bake bread, and cook savory pies. And if you want to try steaming your food more, this three-tier digital food steamer from Bella can help. The small appliance lets you steam multiple foods in separate compartments — at the same time. And it's on sale for just $29.
Prefer to bake instead of cook? You can stir and whisk batter without straining your hand with this Cuisinart cordless hand mixer that's 50 percent off right now. It's made with five mixing speeds, a digital control panel, and a battery-operated design, so you're not confined to working near the outlet. For all that kneading and baking, you'll want to consider a silicone pastry baking mat like this one that's only $5. Shoppers love to make cookies on it, and appreciate that it even has handy measurements on top.
As for all your storage needs, you'll want to check out these refrigerator organizer bins. You might have seen bins like these all over TikTok, and there's a good reason why. This set of nine lets you have a spot for everything like snacks, fruit, deli meat, and more. Need a place to put clean dishes as they dry? This compact drying rack will do the trick. It has a spot for dishes, bowls, utensils, and cups. Check it out while it's 30 percent off.
If you're interested in seeing what else is on sale, just head to Amazon's Outlet hub. But don't wait too long — these deals won't last.
