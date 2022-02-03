Shop

Amazon Has 1,500+ Kitchen Deals Hiding in Its Outlet Store, Including Staub and Cuisinart for Up to 56% Off

You won’t believe how many new discounts were just added
By Sanah Faroke February 03, 2022 05:00 AM
With all the snowfall and frigid temperatures across the country, staying in and cooking a cozy meal sounds more appealing than ever. If you're ready to throw on your chef's hat but don't have all the tools to make the hearty stew or warm cookies you're craving, you're in luck. Amazon has a secret outlet store that's stuffed with kitchen deals, and the sale prices start at just $9. 

For the uninitiated, the Amazon Outlet store carries discounts on literally everything. In addition to cookware and appliances, you'll also find space-saving furniture and fashion essentials. But it's the kitchen deals that'll have you doing a double take today. Even though the website always has great deals, these new kitchen outlet sale prices include savings of up to 56 percent on popular brands like Staub, T-fal, KitchenAid, Blendtec, and more. 

Amazon Kitchen Outlet Deals

If you're planning to make a casserole or soup this weekend, add this Lodge cast iron bundle to your cart. It has more than 4,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it will "last a lifetime." The versatile set comes with two skillets, a griddle, a Dutch oven, and a cast iron lid. Right now, you can get it for 40 percent off. And for those who love a good Staub cast iron pick but have yet to get a grill pan, take this as a sign to buy one now that it's $129 off. This cast iron pan lets you grill vegetables and burgers without stepping outside in the cold, and it has a beautiful enamel finish that looks lovely on the stove top. 

Sometimes a small cooking gadget can make a world of difference — and it's even better when it's super affordable. Take this KitchenAid wire masher for example: the highly rated tool is designed to smash fruits and vegetables like potatoes, avocados, apples, and beans. And if your knife set has fallen too far south, opt for this well-made Cuisinart knife set that comes with five knives, including a serrated option and an 8-inch slicing blade. The easy-to-hold handles also have a stylish marble appearance. 

For those who prefer baking over cooking, listen up. This popular sheet pan that comes with a nonstick wire rack is the ideal way to bake cookies and cakes before letting them cool to the perfect icing (or eating) temperature. Want something to help you prep the batter? Check out this Dash stand mixer that can stir, beat, and whisk your ingredients without breaking a sweat. It comes in five stylish colors and is up to 35 percent off, bringing the price down to $54.

Want to see what other deals are hidden in Amazon's Outlet section? Head there now to find what else is on sale. Don't wait too long, these discounted prices are only good for a limited time. 

Buy It! Mr. Coffee Flintshire Stainless Steel Kettle, $16.40 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Lodge 5-Piece Seasoned Cast Iron Set, $89.90 (orig. $150); amazon.com

Buy It! Staub Cast Iron Round Double Handle Pure Grill Pan, $99.95 (orig. $229); amazon.com

Buy It! Delish by Dash Stand Mixer, $52.34 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Buy It! USA Pan Nonstick Quarter Sheet Cooling Rack and Pan Set, $21.10 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bella Double Tier Egg Cooker, $21.24 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! T-fal Professional 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $118.70 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic Coated Faux Marble Knife Set, $23.73 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Honey-Can-Do Dry Food Dispenser, $24.35 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com 

Buy It! KitchenAid Stainless Steel Wire Masher, $8.82 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Cuisinart 2-Slice Digital Toaster, $59.90 (orig. $69.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Blendtec Classic 575 Blender, $398.11 (orig. $510); amazon.com

