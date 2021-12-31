Believe It: Amazon's Hidden Outlet Store Has Best-Selling Kitchen Appliances on Sale — Up to 70% Off
In between all the holiday cooking and baking you've been doing, it's easy to imagine how much easier prepping would be with that dream kitchen must-have. Well, you don't have to put it on next year's wish list, because there are thousands of deals on best-selling and popular kitchen products hidden within Amazon's Outlet store. And the discounts are up to 70 percent off right now.
While browsing through the secret store, you'll find everything you could want for your kitchen, including cookware, appliances, storage containers, and more. And just because these are overstocked items doesn't mean you can't find picks from top-rated brands. In fact, right now, you can find discounts on T-fal nonstick cookware sets and GE electric kettles, plus decorative options like Lenox cookie jars that are 60 percent off, so keep your eyes peeled.
Amazon Kitchen Outlet Deals
- Yuleer Glass Storage Containers, $15.39 (orig. $21.99)
- GE Cool Touch Electric Kettle, $48 (orig. $69)
- Kuhn Rikon Epicurean Garlic Press, $45.59 (orig. $65)
- Old Dutch Copper Canister Set, $39.95 (orig. $119.99)
- Cuisinart Power Advantage 6-Speed Hand Mixer, $21.62 (orig. $49.95)
- Elite Gourmet 2-Pound Programmable Bread Maker Machine, $49.49 (orig. $74.99)
- Delish by Dash Stand Mixer, $38.94 (orig. $79.99)
- Lenox Balsam Lane Cookie Jar, $29.99 (orig. $100)
- Crux Portable Induction Burner, $58.56 (orig. $89.99)
- T-Fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Titanium Nonstick 12-Piece Set, $130.97 (orig. $199.99)
Whether you need additional food storage or want to replace a dingy pan, you can find it on sale here. Take this $15 glass storage set as an example — the containers come in various sizes to accommodate different types of food, from beans to pasta. And because they're clear, you'll always know what you're grabbing. However, if you want something a little more subtle, go with the Old Dutch canister set that has a stylish rustic appearance and is $80 off.
If you're constantly baking cookies, cakes, and pies right now, prepare to get really excited for these deals. You can retire the whisk because right now, Cuisinart hand mixers are 57 percent off and Dash stand mixers are discounted to just $39. Yes, you read that right. Want to make bread at home? It's possible with a bread maker like this one from Elite Gourmet. It holds up to 2 pounds of bread and has 19 preprogrammed menu options to make anything from sandwich bread to cake.
Need to update your cookware? Well, you can actually get an entire set of nonstick pots and pans from T-Fal, including a spoon and a spatula. The complete set comes with two frying pans, two lidded saucepans and a Dutch oven that'll let you make every recipe in your cookbook. Get it while it's $70 off. And for those who like to multi-task, consider this now $59 induction burner that delivers 1,800 watts of power and is compact enough to carry in a tote.
Can't wait to upgrade your kitchen tools? We hear you. Browse the selection below for the best deals. However, if you want to see what else is available, head straight to Amazon's outlet hub for more.
