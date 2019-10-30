Amazon Prime Members Can Now Get Free Delivery on Groceries

Image zoom Amazon Fresh delivery van Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

Amazon just elevated its grocery game in a big way.

The online retailer giant has announced that Prime members are now eligible for free Amazon Fresh grocery deliveries, as opposed to having to pay the previous price of $15 a month for the service in addition to the $119 Amazon Prime membership fee.

Available in select cities, the service promises a two-hour delivery from the time of order, and joins Amazon’s previously launched free delivery service from Whole Foods stores.

“We made Fresh both available to more customers, and much faster, over the past year,” Amazon Vice President of Grocery Delivery, Stephenie Landry, told The New York Times. “We have opened more of those over the past year, and that’s what enables us to offer free two-hour delivery.”

Image zoom Amazon Fresh grocery delivery Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

RELATED: Walmart Is Launching a Service That Will Have Employees Bring Groceries Directly into Your Home

Multiple outlets report that, similar to Amazon Pantry, the service requires $35 worth of purchases to qualify for free delivery (or $50, if you live in New York City), and incurs an additional charge for faster delivery.

In a statement to TODAY Food, Landry said, “We have a long history of investing in services we think customers will love, and we think unlimited free grocery delivery will be one of the most loved Prime benefits.”

“Grocery delivery is one of the fastest growing businesses at Amazon, which is why we continue investing in adding more selection, expanding ultrafast delivery and now we’re making it free,” she added.

Image zoom Amazon logo The logo of US online retail giant Amazon is displayed on the Brieselang logistics center, west of Berlin on November 11, 2014. The center is one of nine in Germany. AFP PHOTO / JOHN MACDOUGALL (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

RELATED VIDEO: Oreo to Your Dooreo! Cookie Company Now Offers Subscription Service Club

Amazon Fresh is available in more than 50 cities around the United States and their surrounding areas — a full list of which can be viewed here.

The grocery service launches its free two-hour delivery for Prime customers starting Wednesday. Existing Fresh customers can get started right away, while new ones can request an invite on Amazon's website.