Famous Redhead Lucille Ball Inspires Red Velvet Chocolate Bar to Celebrate Being the Ricardos

The red velvet flavored white chocolate bar is a tribute to the world's most beloved redhead, Lucille Ball, celebrating the release of the Aaron Sorkin-helmed biopic Being the Ricardos

The late comedy legend Lucille Ball is giving fans a sweet tooth ahead of this weekend's premiere of the highly-anticipated biopic Being the Ricardos.

Amazon Prime Video has teamed up with iconic Los Angeles chocolate shop Compartés for a limited edition chocolate bar inspired by the Aaron Sorkin-helmed movie, which stars Nicole Kidman as Ball and Javier Bardem as husband Desi Arnaz.

The "luscious, delicious and divine" red velvet flavored treat is a tribute to the world's most beloved redhead. With packaging featuring the film's stars, the candy bars will be distributed as gifts with purchase on the chocolatier's online store for a limited time.

"Creating this special chocolate bar inspired by the iconic Ricardos and being portrayed by legendary actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem is a dream come true!" Jonathan Grahm, CEO & founder of Compartés, said in a statement. "With its rich Hollywood history, Compartés was a natural fit to create this modern-day take on a Ricardos chocolate bar.

"Growing up, the I Love Lucy series was one of my favorite TV shows because we watched it all together as a family. I am so excited to create this special chocolate bar in homage to these iconic stars and in celebration of the Being the Ricardos with Prime Video," Grahm added.

Founded in 1950, Compartés acquired an iconic clientele that included Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Winston Churchill and The Kennedys, befitting the tribute to a Hollywood icon like Ball.

Kidman, 54, recently addressed the passionate response to the news of her casting, admitting last week on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she had doubts about taking the role when the "reality of playing her hit me."

"I went, 'What have I said yes to?' — to which I then went, 'Oh no, I'm not right. Everyone thinks I'm not right so I'm going to try to sidestep this,'" she said. "And the producer Todd Black and Aaron Sorkin were both like, 'Absolutely not.' I was in Australia and they were like, 'No.' And thank god, because then I was so grateful because I got to fall in love with her."

Being the Ricardos is set during a week of filming I Love Lucy, as the titular power couple is "threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear, and cultural taboos," per the film's official description. Ball and Arnaz were married in 1940 and later split in 1960.