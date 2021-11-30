Shop

Amazon's Best-Selling Coffee Makers Are on Sale for Cyber Monday — Including Nespresso and Keurig

Jennifer Aniston’s top-rated Cuisinart machine is marked down, too
By Jessica Leigh Mattern November 29, 2021 09:00 PM
With the holiday season underway, your home will soon be influxed with friends and family (if it's not already), so make sure your coffee maker is ready. If it's seen better days, Cyber Monday is a great time to upgrade your machine — or get one to gift. 

Amazon's huge Cyber Monday sale, which features more than 10,000 deals, is packed with markdowns on top-rated coffee makers from brands like Keurig, Cusiniart, and Ninja. Higher-end Nespresso makers and Breville espresso machines are also on sale. And while these offers last, shoppers can snag best-selling coffee makers for as little as $26. 

Amazon Coffee Maker Deals

Cuisinart's PerfecTemp coffee maker, which is one of Amazon's best-selling machines overall, is one of many marked down for Cyber Monday. The brewer has received 23,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who love its sleek look, easy-to-clean design, and most importantly, its high-quality brewing that ensures an incredible batch every time. It's no wonder the now-$120 gadget has earned so many praise-filled reviews and a spot in Jennifer Aniston's kitchen

A number of popular Nespresso machines are also on sale for Cyber Monday, including the attractive Nespresso Vertuo Next. The now-$165 coffee and espresso maker has become a hit with shoppers thanks to its speed: It takes just seconds to serve up the brew of your choice. Its ease, convenience, and overall value have made it an incredibly popular gift, too.

There are dozens of good coffee makers scattered through Amazon's Cyber Monday sale at the moment, but popular models and brands are moving fast. Once Cyber Monday ends on November 29, these discounts will expire and the prices will go back up, so grab your favorite before then if you want to save.

